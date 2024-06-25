How many Fortnite seasons are there? Current season, dates, and more
Over the years, Fortnite has transformed way past a regular Battle Royale, with the game going through a long list of seasons and chapters. These different seasons have adapted various themes from a battle between spy agencies to literal Greek Gods coming to the Island. Keeping with the themes of the seasons, Epic Games has established expansive lore for players to explore and comb through, essentially justifying each season's themes and ideas within the game's universe.
This article will go through every single Fortnite season that the Battle Royale phenomena has gone through over the years and also explore what each new season brought to the table in terms of gameplay and storyline.
Kickstarted the storyline with the first-ever live event and featured the first-ever collaboration with Marvel.
Season 5 (Worlds Collide)
July 12, 2018
September 26, 2018
Added Rifts and Weekly Pass Challenges.
Season 6 (Darkness Rises)
September 27, 2018
December 5, 2018
Introduced Cube Monsters and Music Packs.
Season 7 (You Better Watch Out)
December 6, 2018
February 27, 2019
Introduced Planes and the first-ever Mythic item with the Infinity Blade.
Season 8 (X Marks The Spot)
February 28, 2019
May 8, 2019
Introduced Treasure Maps and gave players their first look at the In-Between and the Zero Point.
Season 9 (The Future Is Yours)
May 9, 2019
July 31, 2019
Introduced Fortbytes and Slipstreams.
Season X (Out Of Time)
August 1, 2019
October 13, 2019
Introduced B.R.U.T.E Mechs and time travel to the storyline, concluding Chapter 1.
Chapter 2
Season
Start Date
End Date
Notable Additions
Season 1 (New World)
October 15, 2019
February 19, 2020
Introduced a brand-new map, swimming, boats, and improved graphics.
Season 2 (Top Secret)
February 20, 2020
June 16, 2020
Introduced Midas and sent the storyline into high gear with The Device event. Added bosses and hostile NPCs to the game.
Season 3 (Splash Down)
June 17, 2020
August 26, 2020
Introduced Cars and a gas system.
Season 4 (Nexus War)
August 27, 2020
December 1, 2020
Introduced Superpower-based Mythics with the first and only collaborative Battle Pass so far.
Season 5 (Zero Point)
December 2, 2020
March 15, 2021
Introduced Exotic items and non-hostile NPCs.
Season 6 (Primal)
March 16, 2021
June 7, 2021
Introduced crafting and wildlife.
Season 7 (Invasion)
June 8, 2021
September 12, 2021
Introduced Doctor Slone and aliens to the storyline.
Season 8 (Cubed)
September 13, 2021
December 4, 2021
Introduced The Last Reality, The Sideways, and Sideways Weapons. Concluded Chapter 2.
Chapter 3
Season
Start Date
End Date
Notable Additions
Season 1 (Flipped)
December 5, 2021
March 19, 2022
Introduced a new map, Sliding, Tents, Tornadoes, and Spider-Man Web Slingers.
Season 2 (Resistance)
March 20, 2022
June 4, 2022
Introduced Zero Build, Armored Battle Bus, Tanks, Sprinting, and Mantling.
Season 3 (Vibin')
June 5, 2022
September 17, 2022
Introduced Reality Saplings, Rideable Wildlife, and Marksman Rifles.
Season 4 (Paradise)
September 18, 2022
December 3, 2022
Introduced Chrome, The Herald of The Last Reality, and revealed The Nothing. Concluded Chapter 3.
Chapter 4
Season
Start Date
End Date
Notable Additions
Season 1 (A New Beginning)
December 4, 2022
March 9, 2023
Introduced a new map, Dirt Bikes, Shockwave Hammers, and Reality Augments.
Season 2 (MEGA)
March 10, 2023
June 8, 2023
Introduced Kinetic Blade, Rail Grinding, and Combat Caches.
Season 3 (WILDS)
June 9, 2023
August 24, 2023
Introduced Rideable Raptors, Mud, and Kinetic Boomerang.
Season 4 (LAST RESORT)
August 25, 2023
November 2, 2023
Introduced Rocket Ram, Shield Breaker EMP, and Sticky Grenade Launcher. Introduced Kado Thorne's Time Machine.
Season OG
November 3, 2023
December 2, 2023
Re-introduced Chapter 1 map, weapons, and concluded Chapter 4.
Chapter 5
Season
Start Date
End Date
Notable Additions
Season 1 (Underground)
December 3, 2023
March 8, 2024
Introduced a new map, The Train, Weapon Mods, Society Medallions, LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing.
Season 2 (Myths & Mortals)
March 9, 2024
May 24, 2024
Introduced Greek Gods, Wings of Icarus, Thunderbolt of Zeus, Chains of Hades, Aspect of the Gods, and the Stygian Waters.
Season 3 (Wrecked)
May 24, 2024
August 16, 2024
Introduced Vehicle Mods, War Bus, Nitro, Nitro Fists, and The Wanderer.
What season is Fortnite on currently?
Fortnite is currently in Chapter 5 Season 3 titled "Wrecked." The season primarily involves Megalo Don and his Wasteland Warriors coming to the Island with a sandstorm, bringing the power of Nitro with them. The season has introduced a brand new Wasteland biome alongside new locations that act as the base of operations for the new Boss NPCs.
Additionally, Chapter 5 Season 3 has also shifted the gameplay focus to vehicular warfare, allowing players to apply Vehicle Mods such as Machine Guns and Bulletproof Tires to their cars in a bid to take their enemies down. While the change has been quite contentious, it has managed to set the season apart from its predecessors.
Chapter 5 Season 3 has also been huge for storyline fans, with Epic Games kicking the storyline into high gear. They introduced characters like The Wanderer, who seems to be pulling the strings from behind the scenes. The Wanderer is seemingly responsible for bringing Megalo Don to the Island and while his intentions are currently unknown, he has been teased ever since Chapter 5 Season 2, suggesting that Epic Games has big plans for him.
When does the next Fortnite season start?
Chapter 5 Season 4, much like previous seasons, is likely to launch right after Chapter 5 Season 3 ends on August 16, 2024. Not much concrete information is known about the upcoming season as of yet. However, leaks have suggested that Chapter 5 Season 4 could be Marvel-themed, much like Chapter 2 Season 4.
The season is said to revolve around Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four, potentially marking Marvel's first family's debut in the Battle Royale universe.