How many Fortnite seasons are there? Current season, dates, and more

Over the years, Fortnite has transformed way past a regular Battle Royale, with the game going through a long list of seasons and chapters. These different seasons have adapted various themes from a battle between spy agencies to literal Greek Gods coming to the Island. Keeping with the themes of the seasons, Epic Games has established expansive lore for players to explore and comb through, essentially justifying each season's themes and ideas within the game's universe.

This article will go through every single Fortnite season that the Battle Royale phenomena has gone through over the years and also explore what each new season brought to the table in terms of gameplay and storyline.

All Fortnite Chapters and Seasons release date

Chapter 1

Battle Royale Chapter 1 (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Season Start Date End Date Notable Additions Season 0 (Pre-Season) September 12, 2017 October 25, 2017 Introduced the Battle Royale mode. Season 1 (First Steps) October 26, 2017 December 13, 2017 Introduced LTMs and Season Shop. Season 2 (Fort Knights) December 14, 2017 February 21, 2018 Introduced the Battle Pass. Season 3 (Meteor Strike) February 22, 2018 April 30, 2018 Introduced Weekly Challenges. Season 4 (Brace For Impact) May 1, 2018 July 11, 2018 Kickstarted the storyline with the first-ever live event and featured the first-ever collaboration with Marvel. Season 5 (Worlds Collide) July 12, 2018 September 26, 2018 Added Rifts and Weekly Pass Challenges. Season 6 (Darkness Rises) September 27, 2018 December 5, 2018 Introduced Cube Monsters and Music Packs. Season 7 (You Better Watch Out) December 6, 2018 February 27, 2019 Introduced Planes and the first-ever Mythic item with the Infinity Blade. Season 8 (X Marks The Spot) February 28, 2019 May 8, 2019 Introduced Treasure Maps and gave players their first look at the In-Between and the Zero Point. Season 9 (The Future Is Yours) May 9, 2019 July 31, 2019 Introduced Fortbytes and Slipstreams. Season X (Out Of Time) August 1, 2019 October 13, 2019 Introduced B.R.U.T.E Mechs and time travel to the storyline, concluding Chapter 1.

Trending

Chapter 2

Battle Royale Chapter 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Season Start Date End Date Notable Additions Season 1 (New World) October 15, 2019 February 19, 2020 Introduced a brand-new map, swimming, boats, and improved graphics. Season 2 (Top Secret) February 20, 2020 June 16, 2020 Introduced Midas and sent the storyline into high gear with The Device event. Added bosses and hostile NPCs to the game. Season 3 (Splash Down) June 17, 2020 August 26, 2020 Introduced Cars and a gas system. Season 4 (Nexus War) August 27, 2020 December 1, 2020 Introduced Superpower-based Mythics with the first and only collaborative Battle Pass so far. Season 5 (Zero Point) December 2, 2020 March 15, 2021 Introduced Exotic items and non-hostile NPCs. Season 6 (Primal) March 16, 2021 June 7, 2021 Introduced crafting and wildlife. Season 7 (Invasion) June 8, 2021 September 12, 2021 Introduced Doctor Slone and aliens to the storyline. Season 8 (Cubed) September 13, 2021 December 4, 2021 Introduced The Last Reality, The Sideways, and Sideways Weapons. Concluded Chapter 2.

Chapter 3

Battle Royale Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Season Start Date End Date Notable Additions Season 1 (Flipped) December 5, 2021 March 19, 2022 Introduced a new map, Sliding, Tents, Tornadoes, and Spider-Man Web Slingers. Season 2 (Resistance) March 20, 2022 June 4, 2022 Introduced Zero Build, Armored Battle Bus, Tanks, Sprinting, and Mantling. Season 3 (Vibin') June 5, 2022 September 17, 2022 Introduced Reality Saplings, Rideable Wildlife, and Marksman Rifles. Season 4 (Paradise) September 18, 2022 December 3, 2022 Introduced Chrome, The Herald of The Last Reality, and revealed The Nothing. Concluded Chapter 3.

Chapter 4

Battle Royale Chapter 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Season Start Date End Date Notable Additions Season 1 (A New Beginning)

December 4, 2022 March 9, 2023 Introduced a new map, Dirt Bikes, Shockwave Hammers, and Reality Augments. Season 2 (MEGA)

March 10, 2023 June 8, 2023 Introduced Kinetic Blade, Rail Grinding, and Combat Caches. Season 3 (WILDS)

June 9, 2023 August 24, 2023 Introduced Rideable Raptors, Mud, and Kinetic Boomerang. Season 4 (LAST RESORT)

August 25, 2023 November 2, 2023 Introduced Rocket Ram, Shield Breaker EMP, and Sticky Grenade Launcher. Introduced Kado Thorne's Time Machine. Season OG November 3, 2023 December 2, 2023 Re-introduced Chapter 1 map, weapons, and concluded Chapter 4.

Chapter 5

Battle Royale Chapter 5 (Image via Epic Games)

Season Start Date End Date Notable Additions Season 1 (Underground) December 3, 2023 March 8, 2024 Introduced a new map, The Train, Weapon Mods, Society Medallions, LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing. Season 2 (Myths & Mortals) March 9, 2024 May 24, 2024 Introduced Greek Gods, Wings of Icarus, Thunderbolt of Zeus, Chains of Hades, Aspect of the Gods, and the Stygian Waters. Season 3 (Wrecked) May 24, 2024 August 16, 2024 Introduced Vehicle Mods, War Bus, Nitro, Nitro Fists, and The Wanderer.

What season is Fortnite on currently?

Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite is currently in Chapter 5 Season 3 titled "Wrecked." The season primarily involves Megalo Don and his Wasteland Warriors coming to the Island with a sandstorm, bringing the power of Nitro with them. The season has introduced a brand new Wasteland biome alongside new locations that act as the base of operations for the new Boss NPCs.

Additionally, Chapter 5 Season 3 has also shifted the gameplay focus to vehicular warfare, allowing players to apply Vehicle Mods such as Machine Guns and Bulletproof Tires to their cars in a bid to take their enemies down. While the change has been quite contentious, it has managed to set the season apart from its predecessors.

Chapter 5 Season 3 has also been huge for storyline fans, with Epic Games kicking the storyline into high gear. They introduced characters like The Wanderer, who seems to be pulling the strings from behind the scenes. The Wanderer is seemingly responsible for bringing Megalo Don to the Island and while his intentions are currently unknown, he has been teased ever since Chapter 5 Season 2, suggesting that Epic Games has big plans for him.

When does the next Fortnite season start?

Chapter 5 Season 4, much like previous seasons, is likely to launch right after Chapter 5 Season 3 ends on August 16, 2024. Not much concrete information is known about the upcoming season as of yet. However, leaks have suggested that Chapter 5 Season 4 could be Marvel-themed, much like Chapter 2 Season 4.

The season is said to revolve around Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four, potentially marking Marvel's first family's debut in the Battle Royale universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback