How many free V-Bucks can you get in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

V-Bucks is the main virtual currency in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 that players can purchase in exchange for real money, and can be used to purchase cosmetic items from the in-game store. While there are few methods to earn this for free, it can be done within the game itself.

There are a few third-party websites that claim that they can help players earn V-Bucks for free. But most of these are scams, so be careful while trying to claim these offers.

That said, this article covers how you can legitimately get free V-Bucks in Fortnite Chapter 5 Sesaon 1, and the amount you can get in this season.

How to earn V-Bucks for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The only method through which players can earn free V-Bucks in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is by purchasing the Battle Pass. It costs 950 V-Bucks, but you can earn a total of 1,500 V-Bucks through it, which can then be used to purchase future Battle Passes or some of the other cosmetics in the item shop.

Apart from that, you can also get your hands on free V-Bucks if you have subscribed to the Fortnite Crew service. This service gives a Battle Pass for free every season.

Apart from that, it also gives you access to an exclusive skin and 1000 V-Bucks every month, which can be used to purchase any of the cosmetics in the Item Shop.

If, however, you choose not to purchase the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, you will still be able to get your hands on a certain amount of free V-Bucks in the game.

As of now, the free track of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass gives access to 300 V-Bucks. So, if you manage to save up for around three seasons, you can then go ahead and purchase a full Battle Pass without having to invest a single penny in the game.

Other than this, there are no official methods to earn free V-Bucks in the game. Apart from some of the giveaways that are organized by most of the content creators on X (Formerly Twitter), there are a lot of scams that lure players with the idea of free V-Bucks, leading to players losing access to their accounts, and in certain cases, their personal details get compromised as well.

