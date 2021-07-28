How to Mindwipe Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker, or Human Bill in Fortnite Season 7

It would seem that Dr. Slone's paranoia toward Fortnite aliens has paid off in the end. After putting loopers at risk, and getting them to execute a number of tasks, a mole has indeed been found with the IO who has leaked operational information to the alien invaders.

Although the identity remains a mystery at the moment, this confirms her greatest fears that the alien invaders are on to the IO's plan and are ahead of them. It would seem that, in addition to a mole within the organization, several NPCs on the island have come to know about the plans as well, and need to be silenced.

And if it's war they want, we'll give it to 'em!



This season has been a blast so far, had a bit of time so I had to make some art starting with Doctor Slone because she looks amazing! Hope you all enjoy!@FortniteGame #FortniteSeason7 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/R0laIIWX5u — Lawrence (@LawyFN) June 13, 2021

Eliminating them is out of the question as Dr. Slone needs everyone available to fight off the aliens. Instead, she's looking for volunteers to "Mindwipe" these problematic NPCs and erase the problem altogether.

Players who are willing and up to the task need to mindwipe one NPC to complete the task and earn 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Mindwipe Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker, or Human Bill" Fortnite challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite Week 8 Legendary challenges will go live on July 28th at 10 a.m. ET.

How to complete the "Mindwipe Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker, or Human Bill" Fortnite Week 8 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to interact with any one of the above-mentioned NPCs and mindwipe them. The dialogue option should be present when the challenge goes live.

Here are the locations of the NPCs:

Human Bill - Northeast corner of Steamy Stacks

Bunker Jonesy - Lumber Lodge (south of Misty Meadows)

Swamp Stalker - South of Slurpy Swamp

Human Bill and Swamp Stalker will be the easiest for players to find as they are located next to large and distinguishable POIs. However, owing to the ease of finding them, others are bound to seek out these two NPCs as well.

Today’s long-haired ikemen is Bunker Jonesy from "Fortnite"!✨ pic.twitter.com/D2KpCTlJxH — the retweet (@S1NWARE) April 5, 2021

On the flip side, Bunker Jonesy is located in an isolated area and players willing to navigate the terrain should visit him. However, if other players happen to land in the area, getting out alive may prove to be difficult due to the limited amount of rotation options.

