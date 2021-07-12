Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Alien prop gun, IO to lockdown Pleasant Park, and Human Bill's makeover

Based on the latest Fortnite Season 7 leaks, it would seem that things are heating up on the island, with the IO pushing to gain ground against the alien invaders. That may be easier said than done, given that the aliens are working on a secret prop gun to help them blend in better.

Of the upcoming Season 7 weapons:



Cowinator (Lifts objects and throws them)

Prop Gun

On the flip side of the whole arms race, it would seem that Epic Games had many plans for the NPC known as Human Bill. But for some reason, it didn't pan out. With that being said, it's time to dive into the latest Fortnite Season 7 leaks and discuss them in detail.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks confirm IO intensifying ground operations

1) Alien Prop gun

Among the many upcoming alien items, the Prop gun is the hottest news at the moment. While there is no release date, for now, it may be possible that the item will come into the game sometime during or after the Fortnite 17.20 update.

Due to the alien's technological advantage, it would seem that this prop gun will not only turn players into props but also enable them to choose a prop of their liking. As with most alien tech, this item will have a cooldown between uses as well.

Also according to HYPEX, it will ping nearby enemies about your location every 30 seconds.



My theory on how "pinging" will work -

Most likely it will play a sound file so that people won't know your "exact" location but a general idea of where you might be.



/2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 11, 2021

2) Pleasant Park to be locked down by the IO

After setting up checkpoints at Believer Beach, it would seem that the IO is now extending its reach on the island. Given that the alien ground invasion is ramping up, it's only obvious that the IO intends on securing strategic points on the map as well.

One of the upcoming IO Field Teams will be dispatched to Pleasant Park!



Whether this will be the next or a future one, rarely the IO equipment have appeared in some matches ahead of time (no IO Guards - requires hotfix).

Thanks to @MPZ444 for telling me this in DM! pic.twitter.com/r9vgo91pQP — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 11, 2021

In a new Fortnite leak, it has been uncovered that the IO will be dispatching field teams to Pleasant Park next. It's unclear why this is being done, but given that Zyg and Choppy will be making their way to the location soon, perhaps the IO plans on stopping them.

Irrespective of the reason, IO is still firmly entrenched on the island in their satellite bases and their HQ at Corny Complex. However, with more alien POIs expected to be put up over the course of Fortnite Season 7, the IO may also follow suit.

3) Human Bill was planned to be more "human"

Following the alien invasion of Fortnite Season 7, a mysterious NPC known as Human Bill was added to the game. He was based around the generic mindset of what aliens should look like, in essence, little green men. In this case, blue.

Small Late Night Discovery:



It appears that at some point Epic Games planned to have a actual "human" colored version of Human Bill.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, it would seem that the developers had more "human" plans for him, but something changed mid-way through development. By all means, Human Bill is more of a spoof NPC in-game rather than having any relevance to the storyline.

