How to optimally use sliding to demolish  opponents in Fortnite Chapter 3

The new sliding mechanic in Fortnite Chapter 3 effectively raised the skill cap for players and allowed them to pull off insane moves mid-combat. Sliding is both useful for a quick getaway down a sloped surface to escape the closing storm circle or a surprise visit from an enemy.

There are many different situations to use a slide properly, and some players have figured out how to execute it to crush enemies. They can try out these tips and tricks in the next Fortnite match to utilize this tool to the fullest extent.

Sliding can single-handedly win a fight in Fortnite

The first thing that every Fortnite player should utilize while sliding is the ability to use an item and/or weapon. They can whip out either asset mid-slide to catch their opponents offguard.

Sprinting dishes out a major accuracy penalty, but sliding decreases the penalty while maintaining the same speed or greater depending on the surface.

Med spray can be applied, covering fire can be shot, and materials can be harvested while sliding.

On the other hand, sliding decreases the player's hitbox, making it a tougher shot for the enemy to land. Sliding down a hill while entering a fight can make the enemy miss half of their clip as their health and shield pools melt away.

Most importantly, sliding is a fresh idea in Fortnite, and many players still don't expect others to suddenly crouch mid-fight. Headshots are the key to a quick victory, but sliding hinders the amount of headshots landed if a player can change their levels in an instant.

It allows for a bit of smoke and mirrors and tosses some confusion at an enemy. Players should slide more often while fighting to impede the opponent's aim, making it far more difficult to land a shot.

Interestingly, editing while sliding is starting to become a massive boost for highly skilled players. Pick up speed down a hill while spreading layers of cover along the way. Sliding down a ramp mixed with precise editing skills can easily allow someone to 1v2 in many scenarios if another player tries to incorporate a third party onslaught.

