How to participate in Fortnite Concept Royale Contest 2022

With each passing year, Epic Games tries to create a more community-first-oriented approach in Fortnite. Although the implementation of community feedback has played a huge part in this process, the developers don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

As with previous years, the developers are calling upon concept artists to showcase their design skills in the Concept Royale Contest 2022. The two designers who win will have the honor of having their creations added in-game. Additionally, they will also receive $2,500 as a reward.

Get all the details: Concept Royale is back!Submit your most frightening and ghoulish Outfit concept to Twitter or Instagram using #ConceptRoyaleContest2022 for a chance to have your art immortalized in-game. Enter by April 5.Get all the details: fn.gg/ConceptRoyale Concept Royale is back!Submit your most frightening and ghoulish Outfit concept to Twitter or Instagram using #ConceptRoyaleContest2022 for a chance to have your art immortalized in-game. Enter by April 5. Get all the details: fn.gg/ConceptRoyale https://t.co/cxJAUMUpCi

The Concept Royale Contest 2022 will run from March 7 until April 5, 2022, at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. The theme this time around is spooky as the creations will be added to the game during Fortnitemares 2022. Here are the steps to enter the competition:

Ensure that the official handle of Fortnite is being followed on Instagram and/or Twitter, i.e., the platform on which the image will be uploaded.

The image must be uploaded in .jpg or .png format.

Use the hashtags #ConceptRoyaleContest2022 and #contest alongside the upload.

The user's account should not be made private and should be accessible by the sponsors.

Note: Participants must be at least 13 years or older to participate.

A lesson from the past Fortnite developers need to remember

While the Concept Royale Contest 2022 is a great way for Epic Games to better integrate with the community, there’s a lesson to be kept in mind. The two winners of the last Concept Royale Contest, which was held in 2021, were left high and dry despite winning.

AltaCalls and lbdart_, creators of Frigid Foregoer and Nalia skins, respectively, were not even given their own skins as a reward in-game. Once the news spread within the community, prominent leakers, content creators, and highly influential individuals spoke up about the matter.

HYPEX @HYPEX @lbdart_, @fxntasyfull, @sharktoofs1, 🌻Ladiale 🌻 @lbdart_ There actually streamers playing with my baby? How she looks? Do you like it? I'm jealous right now There actually streamers playing with my baby? How she looks? Do you like it? I'm jealous right now Why do they still not give skins to the artists that made them!? @AltaCalls @Fercho_UwU & more artists should receive some sort of gifts from Epic for giving them some of the best looking & best selling skins. twitter.com/lbdart_/status… Why do they still not give skins to the artists that made them!? @AltaCalls, @lbdart_, @fxntasyfull, @sharktoofs1, @Fercho_UwU & more artists should receive some sort of gifts from Epic for giving them some of the best looking & best selling skins. twitter.com/lbdart_/status…

While a cash price of $2,500 was given to each winner, they had to buy their own skins in-game. To put it into perspective and understand why this was bad, streamers that had nothing to do with the skins had it given to them for free.

Hopefully, this time around, Epic Games won't make the same mistake twice. With more players than ever before in Chapter 3, bad PR is the last thing they need this year.

