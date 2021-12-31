How to play stretched resolution in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Players often prefer stretched resolution in games like Fortnite. Shooter games give a perceived advantage when played on a stretched resolution instead of the native 16:9 resolution, as it gives a higher FPS output and better aim. But the question is, how can one play with stretched resolution in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The idea behind stretched resolution in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is to reduce the number of horizontal pixels. This helps render the game faster and makes it run smoother. It also gives an apparent advantage while aiming.

Unfortunately, unlike other games where players can choose a custom resolution from the settings, Epic Games doesn't offer the same.

Step-by-step guide to getting stretched resolution in Fortnite Chapter 3

If players decide to benefit from stretched resolution in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, they will have to follow a few complicated steps. The first part will be changing the resolution settings of the game. Following this, players will also have to set a custom screen resolution for their system.

Head to '%appdata%' in File Explorer and navigate to the FortniteGame folder. Find the file named 'GameUserSettings' by navigating to Saved > Config > WindowsClient. Search for the 4 settings that mention '1920' and change it to the desired value. Save the file with the new stretched resolution in Fortnite. Open the graphics control panel from system settings. Head over to the 'Change Resolution' tab and then 'customize'. Enter the custom value to match the new Fortnite settings and apply changes. Run the game in the new stretched resolution.

One of the most popular stretched resolutions in Fortnite is 1600x1080. It offers the best boost in FPS and accuracy while making the game look visually good.

Does stretched resolution in Fortnite Chapter 3 increase FOV?

A major reason why almost every pro player prefers stretched resolution in Fortnite Chapter 1 is because it helps increase the FOV. With a larger field of view, players can easily spot enemies. Unfortunately, by the end of Chapter 1, Epic Games nerfed this feature heavily.

stout @Stoutwyd is stretched res back in fortnite? is stretched res back in fortnite?

Chyddo @chyddo Watching old fortnite clips makes me sad that stretched res won't make a return.



Kinda wierd how a game where spatial awareness is so important caps FOV at 80, like, why? Watching old fortnite clips makes me sad that stretched res won't make a return.Kinda wierd how a game where spatial awareness is so important caps FOV at 80, like, why?

Players can no longer get a higher FOV by playing at a stretched resolution in Fortnite Chapter 3. However, it still has other benefits to offer, such as the FPS boost and the apparent increase in accuracy. This will certainly help players get some additional Fortnite Victory Royales in the ongoing season.

