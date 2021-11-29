How rare is your Fortnite skin? 5 rarest outfits that only OGs own as of Chapter 2 Season 8

The days of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are numbered and will soon be overtaken by a new chapter altogether. The Cube-themed season has been quite a success due to the variety of challenges and the exotic cosmetics that were up for loopers to own.

Ever since its inception in 2017, Fortnite has offered gamers thousands of outfits. Some of these skins have survived the test of time and placed themselves in the rare category. This often compels gamers to determine how rare their Fortnite skin is and whether they have some of the rarest cosmetics in their collection.

This article will reveal the top five rarest Fortnite skins as of Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite: Rarest outfits as of Chapter 2 Season 8, including Renegade Raider, Black Knight and more

5) Royale Bomber

Purchasing the Fortnite PlayStation bundle back in Season 4 rewarded players with the Royale Bomber outfit. The pack was quite expensive and not many players fancied the option to purchase it.

Royale Bomber has not shown up in the Item Shop ever since its release, making it quite rare as of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

4) Omega

Omega was released in Fortnite Season 4 as a Tier 100 Battle Pass (BP) skin. The game was not as crowded as it is today and ranking up the tiers required excessive grinding of XP.

The Omega outfit was special as gamers could unlock style variants by completing a series of challenges after claiming the skin. However, not many loopers were successful in unlocking the skin, let alone unlocking the style variants. Therefore, it is rarely seen in Fortnite nowadays.

3) Black Knight

Attired in black shiny armor with glaring eyes visible through the visor, the Black Knight outfit is one of the most deadly-looking outfits in Fortnite. Much to the disappointment of loopers, however, it is considered one of the rarest items in the game.

The skin was available as a Season 2 Battle Pass outfit and was placed in Tier 70. It was next to impossible to reach the top-most tier of the BP back then and therefore justifies its rarity.

2) Aerial Assault Trooper

Aerial Assault Trooper was one of the first Fortnite cosmetics to be released by Epic Games. This outfit is featured in Tier 15 of the Season 1 Battle Pass and gamers could own it by spending 1200 V-Bucks.

The number of gamers back then was very low and not everyone fancied spending so much on an outfit. Therefore, only a certain number of gamers own the outfit and it hasn't been featured in the Item Shop ever since.

1) Renegade Raider

Renegade Raider arrived along with the Aerial Assault Trooper skin and was placed in Tier 20 of the same Battle Pass. Unlocking the skin was also a hefty task.

Similar to Aerial Assult, loopers also needed to pay 1200 V-Bucks, which influenced their decision of not purchasing the outfit. Renegade Raider has not featured in the Item Shop since then and it seems unlikely that it'll return anytime soon.

