How to repair any turret using the Repair Torch in Fortnite Chapter 3

Turrets have been present in Fortnite for a while now. They played a huge role in numerous seasons, especially Chapter 2 Season 8, as Loopers were able to take down Mechs using them. However, in the current season, things have evolved and have gotten a bit crazy.

Currently, there are three different kinds of turrets present on the island. A light turret that's useful for spraying opponents, heavy turrets that are perfect to be used against vehicles, and of course, siege cannons. These heavy stationary weapons can shoot devastating AOE rounds and launch Loopers into the air as well.

Repair a turret in Fortnite Chapter 3 to earn 20,000 experience points (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Most of the turrets have been left in ruin with the season ending. With the war effort shifting its focus to Loot Lake and The Collider, many turrets are in dire need of repairs. Thus, to ensure that they don't break down when needed, Loopers are being tasked with fixing them using a Repair Torch. Upon completing the task, they will be rewarded with 20,000 XP.

Become an expert in repairing turrets with the help of a Repair Torch in Fortnite

Completing this challenge is quite easy. Even though a lot of POIs have been badly damaged, coming across a turret is common. The only thing that Loopers will need is a Repair Torch and since they are found lying all over the ground, that shouldn't be tough either.

With the Doomsday Device aka The Collider attracting a lot of players to the area, staying clear of the western side of the island will be a good idea. Since this challenge only has two requirements, it can easily be done safely in Sanctuary.

The turret is located in the POI and all players need to find is a Repair Torch. Since the area is relatively calm at the moment, completing the task here will be a breeze. Here are the steps needed to do it:

Jump off the Battle Bus.

Land at Sanctuary.

Gear up and ensure shields are full (in case other players land too).

Find a Repair Torch.

Head over to the region marked with a red circle on the picture.

Hit the turret with a pickaxe or shoot it with a gun to damage it.

Inflict upto 300 damage on it.

Once completed, use the Repair Torch to fully repair it.

Turret location in Sanctuary circled in red (Image via Fortnite.GG)

A few things to remember while trying to repair a turret in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With the "how to" out of the way, it's time to discuss a few finer points.

For starters, don't be afraid to use the turret in combat. If any enemy is in the area, using a turret will force them to rethink their plan of attack. If the turret is destroyed by an enemy or by hitting it a bit too hard, finding another is easy enough.

Furthermore, if the Repair Torch somehow runs out of gas, there's a pump a short distance southwest of Sanctuary. Players can use a gas pump to refuel the Repair Torch and return to complete the challenge or look for another turret nearby.

