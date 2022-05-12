The humble Repair Torch was added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2. While it can be used to damage opponents in combat, its primary utility is to repair vehicles while on the move.

With Titan Tanks now facing tough competition from Heavy Snipers and Anvil Launchers, this item has become a godsend. In most matches, players that hop into a tank make it a point to carry a Repair Torch. Sadly, the item is not infinite in nature.

Once depleted, players will have to refuel it by visiting a gas pump on the island. To ensure that everyone is aware of this neat little feature, Epic Games is tasking players with refueling their Repair Torches in exchange for 20,000 XP.

How to refuel a Repair Torch at a Gas Pump in Fortnite Chapter 3

Much like refueling vehicles in-game, refueling a Repair Torch is a simple process with one difference. While refueling the vehicle, players have to take the gas line and spray the vehicle.

When it comes to the Repair Torch, players only need to equip it and interact with the Gas Pump. Given how easily available this utility item is, needing to refuel one in normal circumstances is very rare. With that being said, here are the locations of all the Gas Pumps in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Chonker's Speedway

Synapse Station

Condo Canyon

Butter Barn

The Perch

Northwest of Tumbledown Temple

Greasy Grove

Tilted Towers

Dispatch DepotConey Crossroads

Cuddle Cruisers

East of The Daily Bugle

Sleepy Sound

Floaties Boats

West of Logjam Lumberyard

North of The Fortress

Command Cavern

West of Camp Cuddle

Unlike vehicles, Repair Torches don't take very long to refuel. Once a player interacts with the Gas Pump, the item will be refueled in seconds. This is a good thing as having a fully fueled Repair Torch will come in handy.

Benefits of a Repair Torch in Fortnite Chapter 3

Aside from repairing tanks in the field, the Repair Torch has a myriad of other uses. Given that it does fire damage, it can be used to set wooden builds on fire. This is extremely useful in build-fights and other similar situations.

In addition to repairing vehicles, it can also repair metal builds. This makes it useful when ensuring that a metal wall lasts as long as possible in a fight. Lastly, it can also be used to injure opponents, but it's best not to try since it does very low damage.

