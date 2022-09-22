How to repair vehicles in Fortnite

At times, Fortnite players can find themselves playing different roles. From wildlife whisperers to mechanics, they can assume a plethora of roles depending upon the challenge. While fighting opponents in a Battle Royale scenario is amazing, it can get mundane at times. This is where these lore-based challenges come in.

Week One of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 quest requires players to assume the role of a mechanic, where they need to repair vehicles. Upon completion, they wiil be awarded 20,000 XP. This is the most unique and easiest challenge this week as they will only need to make 350 units worth of repairs.

Players need to use a repair torch to fix vehicles. Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, this utility item can repair vehicles and metals. When used on materials other than metal, a repair torch can ignite fire and damage objects.

Fortnite guide: How to repair vehicles

This particular challenge is easy and players should be able to complete it in a single match. To finish off this task, players need to follow these steps:

Acquire a Repair Torch.

Find a vehicle and repair it.

Acquiring a Repair Torch

A Repair Torch can be found in floor loot. (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Acquiring a Repair Torch should be easy as it spawns in floor loot and can be found across the map. Players have a better chance of finding the utility item either in a gas station or in populated Fortnite POIs.

At times, it also spawns in chests and red tool boxes, and players can also pick up a Repair Torch dropped by someone else. It has 200 units of fuel and can be refueled at any gas station.

Repairing a vehicle

Players can use guns to inflict damage on vehicles. (Image via Youtube/Vizion)

Once Fortnite players have acquired a Repair Torch, they need to locate the vehicle. They should note that only a damaged car can be repaired. They can either scout for it or find a fresh one and destroy it with their harvesting tool; the latter option is the fastest.

Since players need to make 350 units worth of repairs, they should inflict enough damage on the vehicle. Once it is damaged, they need to repair it with a Repair Torch.

To do so, players need to equip the item and approach the vehicle. Once near it, an interaction (repair) option should pop up. They will need to hold the torch until the Challenge Finished message flashes on the screen.

This challenge is the easiest one on the list, and if players time it right, they can accommodate two different tasks in a single Fortnite match. They can fastrack it by strategically dropping in a hot drop zone and acquiring a Repair Torch first thing in the match.

All Week One challenges. (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

In such cases, a gas station is the best option. Players can readily find utility items and vehicles at a gas station, and every major POI has one in close vicinity. They can also expediate the process of damaging the car by firing at it. However, they should be mindful and not destroy it completely.

