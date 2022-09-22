Since Chrome is the focus of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, it is no surprise that players will have to complete multiple challenges involving it. Chrome is a versatile item that has various applications in-game and players will be required to use it differently across multiple challenges.

The Week One Seasonal quest requires players to drive different types of chromed vehicles in Fortnite. Upon completing this challenge, they will be awarded 20,000 XP. Players need to drive a total of three different vehicles in the game. However, it is not mentioned anywhere that they need to complete the challenge in a single match.

Fortnite Week 1's Challenges (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Since chromed vehicles do not naturally spawn in Fortnite, players will have to 'chrome-ify' the vehicles themselves. This can be done using the newly introduced Chrome Splash, which can be harvested at select locations on the map.

Fortnite: How to drive different types of chromed vehicles - A step-by-step guide

While the challenge might sound complicated, players can easily complete it by breaking it down into two major parts:

Acquiring Chrome Splash

Using Chrome Splash on vehicles and driving them

Players can refer to this map to find different vehicles (Image via Fortnite.gg)

To get their hands on Chrome Splash, players need to harvest it by breaking chromed objects. Such objects can only be found in newly introduced POIs like Herald's Sanctum, Shimmering Shrine, and Cloudy Condos. Players need to land at any of these POIs and start harvesting Chrome Splash by breaking chrome-covered objects such as walls and rocks.

Breaking these objects will drop Chrome Splash and players should collect at least three in their inventory. They can speed up this process of collecting Chrome Splash by using a fast weapon like the SMG to destroy chromed objects.

Chrome-ify-ing vehicles

Players can chrome-ify vehicles by throwing Chrome Splash at them (Image via Youtube/j8hnb)

Once players have acquired Chrome Splash, they will need to find vehicles to chrome-ify. They can refer to the map displayed above to find a vehicle close to their location. Once they have located the vehicle of their choice, players simply need to throw a Chrome Splash on it, which will chrome-ify it.

Now that it's covered in Chrome, players will need to drive the vehicle for a short distance of about 100 meters. Once completed, you will need to repeat the same steps with a different class of vehicles. The following are the different types of vehicles in Fortnite:

Whiplash (Sports Car)

Prevalent (Compact Car)

Bear (Pick-up truck)

Mudflap (Big Rig)

The map displayed above depicts the spawn locations of three different vehicles. Players can refer to it and locate their choice of vehicle. Another way for players to find multiple vehicles is by visiting a gas station. Located all over the Fortnite map, gas stations generally have two different types of vehicles at the same place.

Since this challenge is lengthy in nature, players will need to devote some time to complete it. They can do so by either driving multiple vehicles in a single match or driving a different vehicle across three matches. Players can also complete the challenge by stacking Chrome Splash and driving around the map to find different vehicles, chrome-ifying, and driving them immediately.

