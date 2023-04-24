How to set up a Fortnite Creator Portal: A step-by-step guide

With the newest update to Creative, almost anything is possible in Fortnite. UEFN has paved the way for some unprecedented creations. Creative 2.0 has already produced mind-blowing maps, and that only figures to continue. For creators, it's one of the best updates yet, as it gives them total control over their work.

Players have access to a lot of things, including the Creator Portal. This is a new thing designed to help creators collaborate in Fortnite. Part of the allure of Creative 2.0 was that gamers could work together on a new map. With the Creator Portal, that and more are now possible. Here's how you can get involved with the program today.

Fortnite Creator Portal: How to get involved

Step 1: Visit the Creator Portal website

The Creator Portal website (Image via Epic Games)

The first step is to head over to the website. Epic Games has set up a website specifically for the Creator Portal. From there, you will need to sign in. Be sure to sign in to the correct account; otherwise, this may not work.

Step 2: Enroll in the program

Enroll in the program (Image via Epic Games)

After logging in, you will be brought to this next screen. Players can click here to enroll in the program if they haven't already done so. Registering as an Island Creator can grant access to the full suite of Fortnite Creator Portal features. Click the enroll button.

Step 3: Apply for the program

Apply to be a part of the program (Image via Epic Games)

The link will take you to a new website. This site is for the Support-A-Creator part of the Fortnite Creator Portal. This allows players to be potentially rewarded for their hard work in Creative mode. The application process involves signing up, letting Epic know about your channels, and more.

Once you are accepted into the program, you will get a creator code. This code can be shared and used for support, allowing you to potentially monetize your Creative islands.

Epic Games defined the Fortnite Creator Portal support as:

"The Support-A-Creator program is an affiliate marketing program for streamers and social media content creators. Support-A-Creator gives creators the opportunity to receive real-money payout awards by creating content for Fortnite, Rocket League, and participating games in the Epic Games Store. Epic believes that content creators are an essential part of building communities around awesome games."

They continued:

"We recognize how important content creators of all kinds have been to our success, so we built this program to share in that success. We’re looking for creators that focus on the quality of the moments they make and share, the communities they build, and the love they have for the games they play."

Visit the websites today to find out if you qualify to become a Creator and get the Creator Portal.

