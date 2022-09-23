At the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Epic Games upgraded the sliding mechanics in-game. Before the update, players were only able to slide for mobility. Currently, it can be used in combat as well.

Although getting the controls right can be tricky, it's not impossible to pull off this slick maneuver. With practice, it can be used to knock back opponents and create useful space during combat.

While there are some risks involved, it can be rewarding as well. That being said, here's a step-by-step guide on how to execute the perfect Slide Kick in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

How to Slide Kick in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: A step-by-step guide

While this tactical combat maneuver may seem complicated to execute, that's the opposite of the truth. Players only need to understand two basic principles to do it:

How to slide.

How to control a slide to execute a Slide Kick.

1) Initiating a slide

Sliding by (Image via Twitter/Fellipe_842)

To start sliding, all players have to do is press the crouch button while sprinting. Although they'll move more or less in a straight line, players can still control their direction with the help of the movement keys.

Even if the change in direction is minimal during a slide, it can make a huge difference in a build-fight or an intense combat situation. Additionally, while sliding, players can look in any direction without incurring any penalty speed.

As expected, executing a slide in flat terrain will not provide any speed boost. To sum things up:

Crouching while sprinting will initiate a slide.

Movement keys can be used to change position while sliding.

There is no restriction on aiming and looking in any direction.

Sliding on flat terrain will not provide a speed boost.

2) Performing a Slide Kick

Slide Kick to glory! (Image via Twitter/marseckFN)

Once the basics of sliding in Fortnite have been understood, performing a Slide Kick becomes relatively easy. Here are the steps needed to execute it flawlessly:

When engaged with an opponent, initiate a slide, preferably downhill and not on flat terrain.

Maintain a straight line while sliding and keep your line of sight on the target.

If required, fire a few rounds to break their shields and cause them to panic.

Keep sliding until contact is made with the target and they are knocked back.

To have a higher chance of executing a Slide Kick, stealth is recommended. Alternatively, experienced players can perform a Slide Kick while sliding in short bursts.

Keep in mind that this will only work in close-range combat and there's a high chance of being shot with a shotgun. Therefore, having that element of surprise is of the utmost importance to achieve this in Fortnite.

If done correctly and with proper planning, players can potentially Slide Kick opponents off hilltops and high ground. If they are high enough, an enemy player can be sent flying to their deaths.

