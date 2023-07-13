Moving about in Fortnite is essential to staying alive and being able to gather loot. While there are many ways to traverse the landscape, the outcome is the same - higher odds of winning, or at least, staying alive longer. Nevertheless, learning to rotate is not an easy task. Given how uneven the terrain can get in certain places, knowing how to move about or around things is vital to success.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 6 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked to travel Northeast. This will help them understand how to do long-form rotations. Although the task is easy, it will be very time consuming given the distance that has to be covered. Nevertheless, to compensate for the effort, players will be awarded 40,000 experience points once the task is complete.

Step-by-step guide on how to travel Northeast in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land at the Northernmost part of the island at any POI or Landmark, find a vehicle, and lastly, use the in-game compass to travel in the Northeast direction.

1) Land at Steamy Springs or Lotus Lookout

Choose the perfect place to land (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this Challenge is to land at the POI known as Steamy Springs or at the Landmark known as Lotus Lookout. Both of them are located in close proximity to each other so they should not be difficult to find. As always, if needed mark the location on the minimap before the start of the match. This will make it easier to spot after jumping off the Battle Bus.

For players who are experienced in combat and are not afraid to get into a fight during the early-game, Steamy Springs is an ideal drop location. There's plenty of loot to find and it will not take long to secure amazing gear. However, if you're apprehensive or afraid of early-game fights, the Lotus Lookout Landmark is a better option. It's located a short distance south of Steamy Springs.

2) Find a vehicle and fuel (if possible)

Try to find car (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once ready to begin the journey, look for a vehicle in and around the area to commandeer. Keep in mind that since the distance required to travel is vast, using a bike may not be the best idea. It provides no protection to the user. Try to look for a car instead, and if possible, secure a Gas Can as well. This will ensure that you will have enough fuel for the long journey ahead.

3) Use the compass to travel in the Northeast direction for 5,000 meters

Keep a track of the direction displayed on the compass (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After getting into the vehicle, use the compass located at the top of the screen to look for the Northeast direction. It will be marked as "NE" on the compass. Drive towards the general "NE" direction to start the progression process of the Challenge. Keep in mind that there's no need to try and complete the task in a single match. Take your time and do it as and when possible.

