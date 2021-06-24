How to travel between Porta-Potties in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 3 Epic challenge)

The island of Fortnite is filled with exciting and outlandish devices. Some sell healing items, while others sell guns and pass sass at players. Nonetheless, amongst all of them, the strangest device yet in Fortnite has to be the Porta-Potties.

Around the time of the 11.20 update, Epic Games introduced functional Porta-Potties to Fortnite. Players could use these to hide from opponents or perhaps be sneaky. In either case, they were a brilliant addition to the game.

In Fortnite Season 7, it would seem that using technologically advanced transportation methods has become quite the trend. First Fortnite UFOs and now the magical Porta-Potties.

In addition to hiding inside these portal bathrooms, players can now make like Harry Potter and dive into the chamber of secrets in a manner of speaking.

You can teleport through porta potty! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/yiOfYFrW6A — Mikey | Fortnite Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) February 20, 2020

Unknown to most players and newcomers, some of these Porta-Potties are portals of some sort. Hidden in plain sight, few of these blue bathrooms are not just for hiding but fast traveling.

Epic Games decided to make them a part of the Fortnite Season 7 week 3 Epic challenges, wherein players need to locate specific Porta-Potties and travel between them.

The Week 3 Epic Challenges are now LIVE! pic.twitter.com/Ybbn50mstZ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 24, 2021

While this may seem weird, Epic Games is rewarding players with 30,000 experience points to test drive some bathroom transportation technology.

Fortnite Season 7 week 3 Epic challenge: How to travel between Porta-Potties

While many Porta-Potties are located on the island, only a few will enable players to complete the "Travel between Porta-Potties" challenge. Here are their locations.

Catty Corner

Believer Beach

Corny Complex

Despite many locations to choose from and complete the task, the Porta-Potty at Corny Complex is by far the most rewarding. Players can find it inside the main house in the area. It's impossible to miss, as a large blue bathroom in-door is very suspicious indeed.

Rather than trying to enter the secret IO base by force, players can use the Porta-Potty here to enter the base quietly. In addition to completing the challenge, players can also obtain some amazing IO weapons and even eliminate Dr. Slone for her mythic Pulse Rifle.

