How to unlock Darth Vader skin early in Fortnite

The Fortnite Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 3 was favorably received by the game's community. According to many loyal players, it featured some of the best outfits to be owned in-game. While Snap was not a fan-favorite, every other cosmetic was on point. However, for most players, the most exciting part of the Battle Pass is page 10.

None other than legendary villain Darth Vader is available on this page of the Battle Pass. Given his incredible relevance in pop culture, unlocking him has become a priority for many players in Fortnite. However, given that he's on page 10, they must first reach level 100 in-game to unlock him.

Due to this, it came as a shock when Fortnite content creator TaborTimeYT posted a video featuring his son using the Darth Vader outfit even before reaching level 100.

Some suggested that this was done by buying tiers, while others stated that he was hacking the game. Well, as it turns out, it was neither of the above as unlocking the skin early can be done by anyone. The article below will show interested readers how to do so.

Note: Darth Vader is only available to Battle Pass holders in Chapter 3 Season 3.

The power of the Dark Side allows players to unlock Darth Vader skin early in Fortnite

Although this method involves no hacks or glitches, it does require a fair amount of sacrifice. According to TaborTimeYT, in order to unlock cosmetics on page 10, players don't actually have to reach level 100. They simply need to progress down the ranks of each page and reach at least level 90. Here's what TaborTimeYT had to say:

"You have to be level 90 in Fortnite to get to page 10. You don't have to unlock all the cosmetics in order to progress. Basically, you need to save your Battle Stars by skipping out on a few cosmetics. Then, once you hit level 90, you can access page 10 and unlock Darth Vader."

Although this is simple, there is a catch. As aforementioned, a bit of a sacrifice will be required. To unlock Darth Vader, players will have to forgo a few other Fortnite skins shown on the earlier pages of the Battle Pass to save their Battle Stars.

Given that all secondary cosmetics will have to be unlocked to unlock the main outfit on the page, a good amount of Battle Stars will have to be saved for this. Readers can watch this video for more clarity on the subject.

For readers curious as to why anyone would do this, there is a logical reason behind it. With the current season coming to a close, many players are yet to reach level 100 on their Battle Pass. With this being the case, prioritizing certain cosmetics is more important than unlocking everything.

Therefore, if a player is unable to reach level 100 to complete one phase of the Battle Pass, they'll still be able to redeem Darth Vader, who happens to be the highlight of the season. Since this is the first and last time he'll be available in-game, it would certainly be a tragedy to miss out on such an opportunity.

