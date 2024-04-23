How to unlock and make Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite

With the release of the new Farm Friends update for the LEGO Fortnite game mode, players are wondering how they can craft an Animal Treat, a new item that allows them to tame and recruit animals into their village. The Animal Treat item is a relatively easy one to make in the LEGO game mode, and it only requires two materials.

This article will break down how you can unlock and acquire Animal Treats in the LEGO game mode so you are well-equipped when embarking on your journey to tame some animals for your LEGO Fortnite village.

Steps to make Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite

Building a Barn in your village unlocks the recipe for the Animal Treat (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube and Epic Games)

1) Acquire the required materials

Before you start your journey to craft an Animal Treat, you need to make sure that you have a LEGO Village that is Level 2 or higher, since that is mandatory.

You only require 10 Wooden Planks in order to build a Barn and once you've done so, you will automatically unlock the recipe for the Animal Treat. Additionally, you will need a functioning Grill to make an Animal Treat. The materials required to make an Animal Treat on the Grill are listed below:

5 Vines

3 Corn

Both of them should be abundantly available in your LEGO game mode surroundings, depending on your LEGO Fortnite seed, so you shouldn't have a problem finding the required resources.

2) Use the Grill to make an Animal Treat

Making an Animal Treat on the Grill (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube and Epic Games)

Once you have all the required resources, you can head back to your LEGO Fortnite village and access the Grill. In the Grill menu, navigate through the list of available recipes to find the Animal Treat recipe.

After you've located it, submit the collected resources to the Grill and confirm the cooking process to make an Animal Treat. With this step, you will receive it in your inventory and you can now begin your journey to make animal friends in your LEGO Fortnite world.

It is important to note, however, that Animal Treats are not crafted in stacks, meaning submitting 5 Vines and 3 Corn to the Grill will only provide you with one Animal Treat, so it is better to go through the process multiple times so you have enough for multiple animal encounters down the line.

