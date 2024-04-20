10 best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building

With world seeds becoming an important part of the LEGO Fortnite experience, knowing the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building can be greatly useful, allowing you to find worlds where you can let your imagination and creativity run wild. These world seeds can make for immersive and impactful experiences and can provide a good amount of materials so you can build to your heart's content.

This article will break down some of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building out there, allowing you to start a new journey filled with LEGO bricks and materials.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

Best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building in the game

1) 5179021

5179021 (Image via Epic Games || SlurpTech on YouTube)

5179021 is one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building for players as it instantly provides players with a ton of materials and resources. The spawn point is closely located to a river that leads into a lake area and while the abundance of water makes for great scenery, it also houses a small island in the middle.

Players can also find a small Grasslands cave near the spawn point, allowing you to explore it and possibly acquire some valuable materials and resources that can help you later in your journey. Additionally, the Frostlands biome is relatively close to the spawn point so you can easily acquire materials like Frostpine.

2) 42883

42883 (Image via Epic Games || SlurpTech on YouTube)

The 42883 world seed is one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building since it comes packaged with a lot of wildlife and animal resources that players can acquire. Unlike the 5179021 world seed, this one has an abundance of destroyed houses spread around the spawn point. These houses hold chests that players can loot to acquire some building and crafting materials with ease.

Much like the 5179021 world seed, 42883 had the Frostlands biome close to the spawn point, and players can travel here to not only acquire resources like Frostpine but also find materials like Rough Sapphire by entering an easy-to-access cave.

3) 0380533409

0380533409 (Image via Epic Games || Nevertheless on YouTube)

When looking for the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building, 0380533409 provides easy access for players to explore all four biomes quite easily as they are located quite close to the spawn point. This means players can easily travel to the Dry Valley biome to acquire materials like Rough Amber right after spawning into the world.

Additionally, this world seed puts the beach extremely close to the spawn point, so you can gather all the required materials and take your building adventures to the shore for a pretty ocean view.

4) 0000000025

0000000025 (Image via Epic Games || Nevertheless on YouTube)

Just like the previous world seed, 0000000025 comes packaged with all four biomes close to each other, allowing you to seamlessly travel between these biomes to collect the resources you require. However, the interesting part of this world seed is the lava cave that can be found close to the spawn point and on the edge of the desert.

Exploring the lava cave can not only allow you to find chests filled with precious loot but also mine resources like Brightcore, an incredibly rare mineral that can only be acquired by a Rare or higher pickaxe.

5) 0007776666

0007776666 (Image via Epic Games || Nevertheless on YouTube)

Among the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building, 0007776666 stands out as it instantly brings players to a nice piece of flat land that can be used for your building adventures. Additionally, the spawn point is extremely close to a lake, so players can not only build their dream project on the grassy lands of this world but also catch fish to add to their LEGO Fortnite inventory.

The presence of the Dry Valley biome being just a few steps away from the spawn point only adds to the 0007776666 world seed's offerings when it comes to the best LEG Fortnite world seeds for building as players can have easy access to hard-to-discover minerals.

6) 0942418202

0942418202 (Image via Epic Games || AciDic BliTzz on YouTube)

When it comes to cutting down on exploration, which can sometimes be tedious, 0942418202 is worthy of being one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building as players can instantly find a Grasslands cave after they spawn in. The Grasslands cave can not only house chests that contain valuable loot but also allow for easy access to Knotroot, one of the most useful materials in the game.

The 0942418202 world seed offerings don't end there, as the world is also filled with buildings and structures that players can explore to find loot. Additionally, a couple of easy-to-find villages are already established in this world seed, and players can even find NPCs and enlist them for assistance.

7) 1198388578

1198388578 (Image via Epic Games || Nevertheless on YouTube)

This is easily one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building, purely based on the quick availability of multiple caves near the spawn. Players will find a Grasslands cave right next to their spawn point and they can access a Lava Cave in the Dry Valley biome by making a short journey.

This world seed has an interesting structure, featuring a river running through the desert leading into the Grasslands biome. After a relatively short patch of grass, players can find themselves in the Frostlands biome. Here, you can also explore caves to try and acquire resources like Malachite and Rough Sapphire.

8) 542354756

542354756 (Image via Epic Games || AciDic BliTzz on YouTube)

This world seed makes its way onto the list of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building with its ability to provide players with a lot of loot right off the bat. With a ton of abandoned houses and towers located around the spawn point, players can easily explore and loot these locations to get an ideal and satisfactory LEGO Fortnite inventory for their building adventures.

Additionally, 542354756 hosts a lot of flat land, which can be your playground if you want to build massive and towering structures with the materials you gathered.

9) 1820364158

1820364158 (Image via Epic Games || AciDic BliTzz on YouTube)

For players looking for Wood and other forest-based materials to start with the basics, the 1820364158 world seed serves its purpose as one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building. The world features a ton of natural resources like trees and boulders that players can farm to acquire the materials they'll need for their future building endeavors.

Additionally, this world seed features a desert biome that is extremely close to where players spawn in, closing the distance to the Dry Valley biome and allowing for quick travel to collect some resources.

10) 2097843878

2097843878 (Image via Epic Games || Nevertheless on YouTube)

If you're looking for the perfect scenery when designing your LEGO Fortnite village, the 2097843878 world seed truly delivers as one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for building. Not only does the world house a Grasslands cave right next to the spawn point, which players can explore for materials, but its offerings of open, flat Grasslands area also provide a massive canvas for you to build and upgrade your village.

Additionally, the spawn for this world seed is extremely close to the ocean, so all you need is a Fishing Rod to catch and add some of the many unique fish to your LEGO Fortnite inventory.

