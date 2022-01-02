How to win more games in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, getting a Victory Royale has become a trend for the player base. The reason behind this is that the Victory Crowns the game grants them after a win and gives them the responsibility to retain it to get a prestigious Crowned victory royale.

After a player is crowned with multiple wins in consecutive games, they can flash their Crowning Achievement emote to their opponents, flaunting their number of victories. This is why players are finding new ways to secure a guaranteed Victory Royale in every game.

But a few content creators were quick to the chase and discovered some hacks on how to do it with the current meta in-game.

Stinger SMGs are overpowering every current weapon

Stinger SMGs are way more overpowered than every current weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3. The reason behind it is the high fire rate, the faster reload times, and it breaks through players' builds easier than any other weapon.

Carrying a Stinger SMG in the loadout can give the player a gameplay advantage as they can spam this on an expert builder and break their builds with ease. Players are replacing their shotguns with an extra SMG in their loadout due to this reason. Using it the right way and with accuracy can show players the road to Victory Royale.

Mythic Web Shooters can swing players to victory

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 introduced one of the most fan-loved Mythic in-game to date, Spider-Man's Web Shooters. Since the Silver Surfer's Board, no new mythic had traversal abilities that could help players to travel faster across the map.

But with the new Spider-Man movie out in cinemas, it was the right time for Fortnite to bring in the friendly neighborhood superhero in-game. Spider-Man's Web Shooters offer a gameplay advantage to players in several ways.

There are 80 web shots available for players to pull the items in front of them or swing them across the map from trees, buildings or anything they can aim for. The range and the swing distance when flung from the Web Shooters is insane, and players can easily climb up to taller builds if they lack building skills to get their shot at their opponents.

Tents are underrated in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 introduced the Loopers with a new item called Tents. This model contains cross-dimensional persistent item storage, letting players bring items across matches. Players can store two things of any rarity in the tent for free and the third item of any rarity for 100 Bars.

It also heals five health units per second if a player chooses to rest in it. Players can start the game with a Mythic or Exotic weapon if stashed in a tent to get a Victory Royale. Streamers suggest storing at least one weapon and one healable item in the tent for emergencies.

Sliding mechanics are the new cool

Sliding mechanics were added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 when the flipsiders enjoyed a new way to slide across the map. Whether sliding downhill or in the snow areas, players love that they can Heal & Shoot while sliding.

Combining these mechanics with the Web Shooters in-game, a new era has begun where players aren't afraid to "W-Key" their opponents anymore. Using these mechanics correctly and combining the combat skills, players can reach their full potential for a guaranteed Victory Royale.

