The new season of Fortnite has introduced a host of new items and vehicle modifications, causing players to wonder how to win a match using vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. The season has introduced several new items and buffs that are crafted around a playstyle heavily dependent on vehicles.

This season has some amazing vehicle modifications that you can use to make enhance your vehicle's power and longevity. Alternatively, players can battle the Wastelander NPC bosses and then claim the mythic vehicles that monumentally improve their odds of ending up as victors.

Here's how to win a match using vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Here's how to win a match using vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Get a Mythic Nitro Car as early as you can

Trending

Get a Mythic Nitro vehicle by defeating the NPC bosses to win a match using vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has three Mythic Nitro cars that players can get hold of during the match. These three mythic cars are the most powerful cars on the map and can be obtained by defeating the three NPC bosses and using their medallions to unlock the cars.

These vehicles have unlimited nitro boosts, infinite vehicle heal, and a series of mods that make them extremely powerful. The lockjaw cars have speed and agility, and the spiked bumper can deal devastating ramming damage on players and player-built structures while the machine gun bot mounted to the car can fire catastrophic rapid-fire shots at opponents, eliminating them with ease. Megalo Don's Mythic Behemoth SUV has a grenade launcher that deals explosive area damage as well.

Carry health buffs at all times

The repair torch is very handy when there are no service stations nearby (Image via Epic Games)

One of the easiest ways to repair your car after a heavy battle and win a match using vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is to carry a repair torch with you in your inventory. The repair torch fixes your car instantly, including restoring broken windows and popped wheels. The repair torch takes up one inventory slot and is a worthy investment if there are no other health options nearby.

It is also wise to carry health kits and shield potions with you at all times so that you heal on the move instead of stopping to search for healing items and risk getting ambushed by other players or having your vehicle hijacked.

Use Slurp Cactus and Repair station

Rush to the service station and heal your vehicle to win a match using vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

One of the latest introductions to this season that will help you win a match using vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is the introduction of the slurp cactus and the service station. These two items provide healing to your car and quickly restore your vehicle's health.

Run over a slurp cactus to heal yourself and your car with splash healing or find your way to one of the many service stations littered across the map, where parking your car at the service station will instantly start healing your car and refueling it. Unlike in previous seasons, players do not need to get out of the vehicle to refuel it anymore.

Avoid damage from Boom bolts and Nitro Fists

The Nitro fist can easily damage your vehicle (Image via Epic Games)

The car-themed season of Fortnite has introduced two new weapons that can easily damage and stop even Mythic vehicles in their track. The boom bolts and Nitro Fists are capable of delivering devastating damage to your vehicle. The powerful damage dealt by the Nitro Fists was recently shared in a Reddit clip by u/PulsePlays878:

The boom bolt fires heavy and explosive bolts that damage your vehicle massively and also deal explosive damage to you. The Nitro Fists can toss your car off a cliff or out of the zone as well as use the aerial punch to deal fatal damage to your vehicle. Whenever you see players with these two weapons, either eliminate them before they blow up your car or put your pedal to the metal and get out of there.

So, these are how you can win a match using vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and get your Victory Royale crown without stepping off your Nitro-fuelled chariots. This season of Fortnite has already taken gamers by storm, ranging from the Fallout collaborations to the Pirates of the Caribbean partnership coming soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback