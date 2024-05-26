Lemons in Fortnite suggest Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is out and players worldwide have dived into this new season sprinkled with exciting new weapons, items, and new bosses to defeat. The Fallout-inspired map and season have gripped fans from the very beginning, and the vehicle-intensive layout has turned into a virtual racing circuit for players.

There are also lemons. The kind they say when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. But, what are lemons doing in Fortnite? The innocent yellow fruit is popping up in locations across the new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map. So, what the lemon is going on in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

What the lemon is going on in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Why are there lemons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The lemon might be a nod to the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration (Image via Epic Games)

The lemons might be a nod to the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration as the fruit was used to treat scurvy in pirates during their voyages on the high seas; their improper and dry diets made them prone to Vitamin C deficiencies. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has an eventful timeline, with collaborations with Marvel and Fallout confirmed and a few more upcoming partnerships as per leaks reported on social media.

Epic Games is yet to officially acknowledge the lemons on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 island. Fans have been speculating that the fruit might be an inside joke or an Easter Egg that the developers have dropped for the community to have a giggle.

Lemons can be found in specific places on the new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map

The lemon can be found in all named locations across the map (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

You can discover lemons in all the named locations across the map. Explore buildings, find houses, and raid kitchens to find those that you can interact with. The lemons can be found in random places there, and are usually located in important sections, like Zeus' throne on Mount Olympus or as simple as a table at Grand Glacier.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: What does the lemon do and does it grant any buffs?

You can interact with the lemon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

As of the latest gameplay experience, the lemon does not provide any buffs or powers. Instead, you can interact with the yellow fruit and get an accolade and 100 XP. You cannot collect the lemon or add it to your inventory.

Many fans expected the fruity Easter Egg to provide buffs and benefits in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, but were disappointed with the fact that they can only interact with it and receive some XP. The lemon does not grant any power. This is unlike other legendary fruits, like the Banana of the Gods in the last season that provided healing buffs and increased jump distance.

So, head on out solo or with your squad to hunt down the lemons and find this new feature on the map. Along with an all-new Fallout-themed map, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has brought exciting new items, vehicle modifications, and formidable bosses.

