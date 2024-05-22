"I’d really hope they do it": Fortnite community wants NCR Ranger Armor added to the Item Shop in Chapter 5 Season 3

With Fortnite inching closer to the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3 with each passing day, the excitement for the game's next saga has reached a fever pitch, with Epic Games constantly teasing hints to clue players in on what the upcoming season holds for them. As is the case with teasers for every new season, Epic Games recently released a trailer that confirmed the collaboration with the Fallout games to be a part of Chapter 5 Season 3.

However, while the trailer showcased the exciting addition of the T-60 Power Armor to Chapter 5 Season 3, players have been cooking up ideas on how to expand on the already exciting Fortnite x Fallout collaboration. One such idea is the addition of the NCR Ranger Armor from Fallout New Vegas to Chapter 5 Season 3, brought forth in a recent Reddit post shared by llamalord478.

The post attracted attention from members of the community who expressed their excitement at the prospect of seeing the iconic NCR Ranger Armor set in the Fortnite Item Shop, with Reddit user SaltyWaste stating:

"I’d really hope they do it"

Other members of the community expressed their opinions on the prospect of seeing the NCR Ranger Armor in the game, with GodBlessTheEnclave- highlighting how it would be a massive missed opportunity on Epic Games' part if the NCR Ranger Armor is not added as a skin.

AscentToZenith reinforced the point of the NCR Ranger Armor being one of the best-looking sets in the Fallout franchise and how it should be added as a skin. Meanwhile, Steven_is_a_dog further suggested Vault Dweller skins using Ramirez and Jonesy as the template.

Apprehensive_Cat2327 expressed their desire for an ambitious crossover with the Fallout franchise. They highlighted how the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map is likely to be filled with sand due to the slow-approaching sandstorm and how that would lay the perfect foundation for a New Vegas POI.

Will Epic Games add NCR Ranger Armor to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Since Epic Games has now confirmed that Chapter 5 Season 3 will feature a collaboration with the Fallout franchise, as highlighted by the T-60 Power Armor teaser, it is fair to assume that Epic Games may be bringing beloved elements from the Fallout universe to the game.

On that note, the NCR Ranger Armor, with its unique design themes and iconic status among fans, would be a no-brainer addition to the game in Chapter 5 Season 3. However, the skin is by no means a confirmed addition to the upcoming season, and only time will tell if Epic Games adds this piece of gaming history to the already exciting Chapter 5 Season 3.

