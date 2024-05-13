Fortnite leaks showcase upcoming sandstorm for Chapter 5 Season 2 live event

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a massive sandstorm will arrive shortly before or during the upcoming Chapter 5 Season 2 live event. The information was brought to light a short while ago by numerous leakers/dataminers, such as ShiinaBR and iFireMonkey. They had obtained information on the in-game statue that was located on Mount Olympus.

According to the details, the statue on Mount Olympus would come to life, raise its sword into the air, and lighting would surround it. Shortly thereafter, a sandstorm would arrive. Thanks to two more leakers/dataminers, Loolo_WRLD and ImPeQu, we now have in-game footage of the sandstorm's animation. It suffices to say, it is rather massive in size and scale. Here are more recent developments regarding the same.

Fortnite leaks showcase massive sandstorm for Chapter 5 Season 2 live event

As shown in the leaked in-game footage, not one, but two massive sandstorms can be seen forming off the coast of the island. While this could be related to Zeus' Hourglass being destroyed, perhaps they could be unrelated as well. They could culminate in the formation of the desert biome for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3's apocalyptic theme or just be part of the live event.

Either way, given that this is a sandstorm, visibility on the island could be severely reduced when it hits. It could be Epic Games' way of introducing a new weather mechanic for the upcoming season or perhaps just be a cool visual effect limited to the live event. Regardless, players will have a lot of fun once it goes live in-game.

When could Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3's live event and sandstorm begin?

Although these leaks help put things into perspective and showcase what players can expect, there is no timeline in place. Leakers/dataminers suggest that this could start as early as today (May 13, 2024), while others think it will be limited to the live event only.

It's hard to say since Epic Games keeps such things under wraps until the final moment. They could perhaps drop hints or a teaser later today, but nothing is set in stone. Hopefully, more content related to the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event will be decrypted soon. This way, more detailed Fortnite leaks will be showcased.

