“I feel like I’m playing Where’s Waldo”: Fortnite community wants better map visibility

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals, Epic Games has introduced many new additions and changes to the existing game mechanics. One of the primary changes is the new Medallions, now called Aspects of the Gods. This allows players to gain certain special abilities while exposing their location to other players in the match, making it an even trade-off.

However, the Fortnite community has been coming forward with frustrations about the visibility of certain indicators and icons on the in-game map. This is especially highlighted in a recent Reddit post by u/ExitNo7778, where the player shed light on the new Medallion markers, which one can acquire by defeating Boss NPCs across the Island.

The Reddit post showcases a screenshot from a match where the circles that mark players with the Medallions are barely visible on the map. This has sparked a flurry of complaints from the community, with one member of the Fortnite community jokingly remarking:

“I feel like I’m playing Where’s Waldo”

“I just see endless circles” - The Fortnite community wants changes to map icons and visibility

In the Reddit post by u/ExitNo7778, the player highlighted how the circles are barely visible, making it incredibly hard to spot the Medallion players. To make this worse, since the Medallion circles are way bigger than last season, sometimes even encompassing entire POIs (Points of Interest) on the Chapter 5 map, it's much more difficult to hunt down the Aspect-wielding players.

Understandably frustrated, players took to the comments of the Reddit post to give their takes on the map visibility issue. Some used this opportunity to highlight the issue with the size of the player marker on the in-game map, making it difficult for players to see where they are in a match. Some players even joked about giving up looking for themselves on the map.

Additionally, these issues are made even worse due to the new map changes in Chapter 5 Season 2, with the new Mount Olympus biome almost matching the colors of the Medallion-marked players. Some players suggested changes that could be made to the overall marking system to improve visibility, including different color circles. Here are some of the most notable takes from the Fortnite community:

As the community continues to navigate these new Medallion markers on the in-game map, it remains to be seen if and how Epic Games plans to fix this issue.

