“I love her”: Fortnite community reacts to Crew Pack for July 2024

By Pranav Maytray
Modified Jul 03, 2024 00:14 GMT
&ldquo;Hades is a lucky man&rdquo;: Fortnite community reacts to Crew Pack for July 2024
Persephone is making noise as the Fortnite Crew Pack Skin for July 2024. (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite has no shortage of well-designed and aesthetically pleasing outfits, with Epic Games constantly creating and releasing new outfits into the Battle Pass and the Item Shop, even six years after the game's release. One of the best ways to get some of these outfits is the Fortnite Crew, a monthly membership service that provides players with exclusive skins, and the Crew Pack skin for July 2024, Persephone, is turning a lot of heads.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Stickerguy234, where the player opened room for a discussion regarding the July Crew Pack skin. The Reddit post understandably ignited a flurry of reactions and opinions from members of the community, with players coming forward to express how they felt about the Persephone Outfit in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Thoughts on July Crew Pack? byu/Stickerguy234 inFortNiteBR
also-read-trending Trending

One user, u/Entire-Plankton-7800 conveyed their appreciation for the Persphone Outfit, stating:

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"I love her. I just wish they put a flower SOMEWHERE"
Comment byu/Stickerguy234 from discussion inFortNiteBR
Comments from the community (Reddit/Stickerguy234)
Comments from the community (Reddit/Stickerguy234)

Other members of the community had some nuanced takes regarding the newly released Crew Pack Skin, with Redditor u/joewootty highlighting how they think the outfit is good but not a great embodiment of the Greek Goddess Persephone. u/Chance-Order-5385, on the other hand, joyfully stated how they always appreciate more Greek Mythology cosmetics while expressing their desire to see an outfit for Hermes, the Greek God of Travel.

Comments from the community (Reddit/Stickerguy234)
Comments from the community (Reddit/Stickerguy234)

Meanwhile, Redditor u/alexfrizzell pointed out Persephone's hoodie and how the apparel suits her while hilariously mentioning how they wish the DJ Bop Outfit featured a hoodie as a reference to their DJ Bop flair on Reddit. u/QueenElissabat drew comparisons to the Hades Outfit and wished Persephone had more in common with him.

How to get the Persephone Outfit in Fortnite?

The Crew Pack for July 2024 (Image via Epic Games)
The Crew Pack for July 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

As mentioned previously, Persephone was recently introduced to the game as part of the Crew Pack Skin for July 2024. The outfit comes packed with other cosmetics such as a Back Bling and a Pickaxe, all of which are themed around the Persephone Outfit. Additionally, the cosmetic comes with a LEGO Style for you to use on your blocky adventures.

To acquire the Persephone Outfit, you must purchase a Crew membership, at least for July 2024. Not only will this provide you with the Persephone Skin but also V-Bucks, the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass, and a Rocket Premium Pass.

Check out other Fortnite articles:

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी