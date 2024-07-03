“I love her”: Fortnite community reacts to Crew Pack for July 2024

Fortnite has no shortage of well-designed and aesthetically pleasing outfits, with Epic Games constantly creating and releasing new outfits into the Battle Pass and the Item Shop, even six years after the game's release. One of the best ways to get some of these outfits is the Fortnite Crew, a monthly membership service that provides players with exclusive skins, and the Crew Pack skin for July 2024, Persephone, is turning a lot of heads.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Stickerguy234, where the player opened room for a discussion regarding the July Crew Pack skin. The Reddit post understandably ignited a flurry of reactions and opinions from members of the community, with players coming forward to express how they felt about the Persephone Outfit in Chapter 5 Season 3.

One user, u/Entire-Plankton-7800 conveyed their appreciation for the Persphone Outfit, stating:

"I love her. I just wish they put a flower SOMEWHERE"

Comments from the community (Reddit/Stickerguy234)

Other members of the community had some nuanced takes regarding the newly released Crew Pack Skin, with Redditor u/joewootty highlighting how they think the outfit is good but not a great embodiment of the Greek Goddess Persephone. u/Chance-Order-5385, on the other hand, joyfully stated how they always appreciate more Greek Mythology cosmetics while expressing their desire to see an outfit for Hermes, the Greek God of Travel.

Comments from the community (Reddit/Stickerguy234)

Meanwhile, Redditor u/alexfrizzell pointed out Persephone's hoodie and how the apparel suits her while hilariously mentioning how they wish the DJ Bop Outfit featured a hoodie as a reference to their DJ Bop flair on Reddit. u/QueenElissabat drew comparisons to the Hades Outfit and wished Persephone had more in common with him.

How to get the Persephone Outfit in Fortnite?

The Crew Pack for July 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

As mentioned previously, Persephone was recently introduced to the game as part of the Crew Pack Skin for July 2024. The outfit comes packed with other cosmetics such as a Back Bling and a Pickaxe, all of which are themed around the Persephone Outfit. Additionally, the cosmetic comes with a LEGO Style for you to use on your blocky adventures.

To acquire the Persephone Outfit, you must purchase a Crew membership, at least for July 2024. Not only will this provide you with the Persephone Skin but also V-Bucks, the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass, and a Rocket Premium Pass.

