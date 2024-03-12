"I miss them all": Fortnite community misses The Society Bosses, wants them added back to the storyline

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has finally brought the Greek Pantheon to the Island, allowing players to immerse themselves in the larger-than-life Points of Interest (POIs) and characters. However, this sudden escalation in scale and characters has left some players feeling whiplashed, especially with the removal of The Society Bosses from their respective POIs across the Chapter 5 map.

The Society was introduced at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1, as one of the two warring factions, with the other being The Underground. Society Bosses like Oscar and Montague used to occupy POIs like Lavish Lair and Grand Glacier, respectively, but they have been removed from Fortnite with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2. This has left the community reminiscing about them, with one player stating:

"I miss them all"

"I honestly need old bosses as NPCs now": The Fortnite community wants the Society Bosses to return

While players have undoubtedly been enjoying the addition of new Boss NPCs, like Zeus, bringing a certain level of challenge to boss fights, they miss the simplicity of fighting the Society Bosses in Season 1. Players are recounting stories about their interactions with these bosses, highlighting how their absence is made sadder because their locations still exist on the map without them.

Some players focused on the fact that there is an in-game lore explanation for the absence of the Society, with the Hope NPC at Grand Glacier explaining how the Society left the Island when the Gods arrived. They felt their control over the Island dwindling.

This is further accentuated by the Zeus Loading Screen from the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass, which showcases how the Gods personally took on the Society and presumably won. Players are bringing light to the fact that the feeling of emptiness at the Society POIs might be intentional from Epic Games, showcasing the massive scale of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

That said, the in-universe explanation is still not enough for players to let go of the Society Bosses, with many of them coming forward to present ideas for the integration of the Society Bosses after their removal from the storyline.

One of the main ideas deals with turning the Society Bosses into friendly NPCs. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the Fortnite community:

As Fortnite continues introducing new characters and bosses to the Chapter 5 map, one thing seems clear: the Society Bosses have left an indelible mark on their locations and the community.

