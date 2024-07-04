“Imagine the patch file size”: Community reacts to player’s concept for open-world Fortnite

An open-world Fortnite mode has been a long-requested feature among fans. Members of the game's community constantly come up with concepts for an open-world mode that employs the title's existing mechanics. While there have been rumors of such a mode being in the works, there have been no confirmed reports from Epic Games, leading players to continually theorize about what it could look like.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/xads181, where the player showcased a concept map for open-world Fortnite. The map features named locations from previous seasons of the game, all the way up to Chapter 5 Season 3. It seems to be at least three times the size of the regular Battle Royale map, providing a massive free-roam environment for players to explore.

The post attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community. Redditor u/JoshyBoy225 wondered how big the update for this open world could be:

“Imagine the patch file size”

Other members of the community had their own opinions regarding the open-world Fortnite concept put forth in the Reddit post.

u/FunkoPoppa said Epic Games would have to implement a larger maximum player count for this mode owing to the map size. Meanwhile, u/only_for_dst_and_tf2 highlighted how the idea seemed like a sequel to Save The World, Epic Games' trademark PvE experience.

Redditor u/shugo2000 expressed their excitement for the potential of an open-world RPG mode that implements the rich Fortnite storyline and lore into it.

u/Foxy02016YT highlighted how the open-world mode could be the next logical step in Epic Games' plan. This is backed up by the recent release of Fortnite Reload and the fact that something similar has seemingly been in the works for a while.

Could Epic Games add an open-world Fortnite mode to the game?

An open-world Fortnite mode has long been rumored to be coming to the title, with leakers constantly finding hints and clues about it to this day. While it was previously thought that LEGO Fortnite would be an open-world experience, it has since been proven to be a completely different mode.

Now, the question that remains is when Epic Games will introduce an open-world Fortnite mode. Since an open-world mode would require significantly more work and would be an immense addition to the game, it is possible that the developer utilizes the launch of Chapter 6 to release the experience.

