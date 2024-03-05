"Into the Oscar-verse": Fortnite community reacts hilariously to an Oscar stand-off

Fortnite's vast library of characters lets players witness and even create comical moments that cannot be replicated in most games, especially with the presence of distinct character skins and NPCs. Such is the case with a recent Reddit post shared by u/Sirunfavredspider, which captured an in-game moment featuring Oscar, the notorious humanoid tiger brawler for the Society.

However, the hilarious twist in the situation is that u/Sirunfavredspider and an enemy player, both clad in the Oscar skin from the Big Bang Battle Pass, can be seen going up against the Oscar NPC at the Lavish Lair Point of Interest. The simple yet funny moment has invited a flurry of reactions from the community, with one player even commenting:

"Into the Oscar-verse"

"An Oscar worthy moment" - The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's hilarious three-way Oscar interaction

The community had a lot to say about this in-game moment, with players drawing comparisons to the Spider-Verse movies that heavily deal with different versions of Spider-Man interacting with each other. Additionally, other players recounted stories of their own instances where they found themselves in a similar situation with a different skin.

Some players also made jokes and references to Eminem's hit song "The Real Slim Shady," referencing multiple lyrics from the song, while others couldn't help but acknowledge the hilarity of the situation. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the Fortnite community:

While the battle between the three Oscars was an amusing and harmless sight, it has certainly attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, making one wonder about Oscar's future on the Chapter 5 map.

Can players expect to see Oscar in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

With the release of Chapter 5 Season 2 approaching with each passing day, it's fair to assume that the new season will bring a ton of new gameplay changes and characters into the mix. While that is itself an exciting prospect, it raises the question of what will happen to the factions currently present on the Island: The Underground and The Society.

Since the unveiling of the Titan Hand and Pandora's Box, the next season will likely borrow from Greek Mythology. With the potential introduction of Greek Gods and Titans to the Fortnite island, many characters from the current season, including Oscar, might be written out to make room for the newcomers.

However, this is purely speculation, and only time will tell if Epic Games has any future plans for the Society's brawler.

