Fortnite leak predicts The Titan Hand mini-event will start today (February 29, 2024)

Fortnite is building up to the much-anticipated Chapter 5 Season 2, with new hints related to this update's content dropping in-game every day. With the introduction of the Odyssey NPC, Epic Games has pretty much confirmed the rumored Greek Mythology theme for the upcoming season, and now it seems like the game will be receiving a new event very soon.

A recent leak from prominent leaker HYPEX has suggested that the previously reported mini-event, the Titan Hand, will be starting on February 29 at 11 am ET in Fortnite. This article will break down everything you need to know about this content that is set to play a part in the buildup to Chapter 5 Season 2.

Everything you need to know about the Titan Hand mini-event in Fortnite

The Titan Hand has been built up over the last few days since earthquakes began to plague the Fortnite Chapter 5 map, forming a crater near the Ruined Reels POI (Point of Interest).

According to HYPEX, the event is seemingly set to happen at 11 am ET on February 29 because that is when the last earthquake is supposed to happen; it would make sense for the hand to emerge with the last set of tremors.

Based on the leak and information provided by HYPEX, the start time and date for the Titan Hand event in Chapter 5 Season 1 across different regions is listed below:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): Thursday, February 29, 2024, 8 am

Mountain Standard Time (MST): Thursday, February 29, 2024, 9 am

Central Standard Time (CST): Thursday, February 29, 2024, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, February 29, 2024, 11 am

Brazil, Rio (BRT): Thursday, February 29, 2024, 12 pm

UTC: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 4 pm

London, United Kingdom (GMT/BST): Thursday, February 29, 2024, 4 pm

Central European Time (CET): Thursday, February 29, 2024, 5 pm

India (IST): Thursday, February 29, 2024, 9:30 pm

China (CST): Friday, March 1, 2024, 12 am

Japan (JST): Friday, March 1, 2024, 1 am

Sydney, Australia (AEDT): Friday, March 1, 2024, 3 am

Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): Friday, March 1, 2024, 5 am

As the Fortnite community gears up for Chapter 5 Season 2, the Titan Hand event is expected to act as a bombastic precursor to the upcoming season. It is important to note that this mini-event is rumored to come with a chest that has a health bar that players will have to shoot down collectively, adding a sense of coordination and teamplay to the buildup to Fortnite's new season.

