Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks predict mini-event

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks predict a mini-event will occur soon. According to HYPEX on X, in the days leading up to the next phase of the storyline, a lot will happen on the island. A mini-event of sorts will occur, and if the information is true, the entire playerbase can partake in it. They will apparently be able to advance the storyline in some way.

That said, unlike live events, this one will not be limited to a single session or match. Players will be able to actively see the changes occurring during the in-game event in real-time. That said, here's more about the predicted mini-event.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks showcase Titan's hand to emerge at Ruined Reels

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Regarding Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, HYPEX on X states that in the next few days, a Titan's hand, similar to Cronus, will emerge on the island. As per FNChiefAko on X, it will break through the island's surface at Ruined Reels (Named Location).

Based on the available details, it seems players will witness the Titan's hand emerge during live gameplay. It will cause earthquakes on the island, and some lava may be visible. Speculation suggests players' screens will shake when this occurs — even when they are inside the Battle Bus.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks further suggest that once the Titan's hand emerges, it will hold a box. It will presumably be Pandora's Box, which is also part of Greek mythology. Players will be able to shoot this structure down from the chains it's dangling from and bring it to ground level. Once opened, it seems that natural disasters will follow suit.

Expand Tweet

There will be Thunder/Lightning Storms, Tornadoes, Earthquakes, and likely more phenomena all featured during live gameplay. Note that since Thunder/Lightning Storms and Tornadoes are not merely effects, they will affect gameplay in certain ways. Luckily, players will be able to use tornadoes to rotate quickly and get supercharged after being struck by lightning.

Once these natural disasters occur, they will likely stay until Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 ends. As is the norm, the downtime and update for Chapter 5 Season 2 will begin on March 8, 2024, after 2 am Eastern Time.

When could the mini-event for Chapter 5 Season 2's prelude begin?

Expand Tweet

Although the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks provide much information, there is no timeline. According to leakers/data-miners, this mini-event could start anytime now. Notably, the next season is only a few days away.

More Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks can be expected to surface over the coming days. Coupled with that, further information regarding Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 skins could gradually be leaked.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!