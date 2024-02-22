Fortnite leaks predict end-of-season event for Chapter 5 Season 1

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it seems that there could be an end-of-season event for Chapter 5 Season 1. While its size and scope would be limited to an in-game Battle Royale experience, it could showcase what players can expect to see in the next season. That being said, it should be noted that this may not be a live event; they are much larger in size and scale.

The information was brought to light by veteran leaker/data miner iFireMonkey. According to the details at hand, there are a few triggers in-game that could be activated in the coming days in a certain order. The only known trigger that can be understood thus far is that earthquakes would start appearing on the island.

Here is what players can expect to witness at the end of Chapter 5 Season 1.

Fortnite leaks hint at the arrival of Pandora's Box toward the end of Chapter 5 Season 1

Given the information in the files, it would seem that following the earthquakes, the island may experience some tectonic movement. This would create new chunks of land. Here are the series of events as mentioned in the game's files:

Earthquakes are happening again.

There is something called "Central Picnic."

Mentions of a "Caldera Crack."

Mentions of "Event Chaos."

While it's unclear what will happen toward the end, thanks to brand new Fortnite leaks, it would seem that Pandora's Box will be opened. Following the series of events that occur in-game, a hand similar to that of Kronos (Titan) would break free out of the earth and reach toward the sky.

Dangling off the fingers would be a box suspended in the air by chains. Given that leakers/data miners are confident that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will be Greek Mythology-themed, the box in question is likely Pandora's. Sadly, there is no more information about what the box does, but there is some speculation.

What could Pandora's Box do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

According to Fortnite lore-keeper FNChiefAko and Fortnite leaks, Pandora's Box could unleash curses on the island. This could encompass Earthquakes, Superstorms (Tornadoes, Lightning), and predatory Wildlife. Given that all these have been in-game in the past, they could return.

That being said, this is just a working theory at the moment. With two more weeks to go before Chapter 5 Season 2 starts, more Fortnite leaks will surely surface.

Over the next few days, players should have a better idea of what can be expected, not just in terms of seasonal theme but also new mechanics and content. Perhaps even Midas will finally rejoin the timeline and play a role in the upcoming season. Given his relation with Greek Mythology, it would be fitting.

