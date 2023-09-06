Is the Charge Shotgun worth using in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4? Explained

Is the Charge Shotgun worth using in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4? While the short answer should be a yes considering the amount of damage it can inflict in a single headshot, there are a few things to take into consideration. For starters, getting hold of a Charge Shotgun in-game is not going to be an easy task. This is due to the fact that only the mythic variant of the weapon can be found on the island.

This is made worse by the fact that the weapon has a random chance of spawning at any of the Vaults belonging to Kado Thorne. This means that even if players are able to land at a Named Location, secure it, and break into the Vault, there's no guarantee of finding the weapon. That said, things do not get any better from there on.

The Charge Shotgun is worth using in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, but it has several drawbacks

Kit's Charge Shotgun is a deadly close-range weapon. When fully charged and fired, it can deal a 205 damage if the player lands a headshot. In most circumstances, if the opponent has lost their Tactical Overshield, one hit from the weapon will result in being knocked down or eliminated. When looking at it from a damage-based perspective, the weapon is powerful.

However, when looking at things from a different perspective, the Charge Shotgun is not the best weapon for average Fortnite players. Unlike the other shotguns in the loot pool that do not penalize players for missing shots as much, the Charge Shotgun is exactly the opposite. If players miss a shot with this weapon, the time it takes to charge backup could lead to disaster.

Opponents will be able to close the gap freely and engage players to inflict a lot of damage in just a few seconds. Adding insult to injury, since the weapon can only fire one slug before being re-charged, this makes using the weapon a problem in a high octane combat situation. A skilled opponent using an SMG or any other shotgun can easily make short work of the player.

Nevertheless, the Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is still a formidable weapon in the hands of a skilled player. For those who manage to get the first shot in close-range combat, the damage the weapon inflicts will be enough to send any opponent into a state of panic. If a follow-up shot can be accurately executed, the opponent will be eliminated.

With all that said, while the Charge Shotgun is worth using in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, it is not the best choice for beginners. They should instead opt for the other shotguns such as the Infiltrator Pump and Sharp Tooth shotgun. They are more versatile and a bit forgiving if and when players miss a few shots on target.

