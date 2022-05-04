Is Doctor Slone working with the Galactic Empire in Fortnite?

Doctor Slone is quite possibly the most diabolical villain in Fortnite. After sending Loopers on a mission to destroy the Mothership, it soon became a 'Suicide Squad' gig. Following the betrayal, things have never been the same.

Throughout the last few seasons, the Imagined Order has grown more aggressive towards Loopers and vice-versa. Now, with The Seven joining the conflict, things are not looking good for the organization.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is phase 5 of the map and phase 6 Here is phase 5 of the map and phase 6 https://t.co/safH16fXHd

Very soon, they will be pushed back to the mountain stronghold and will either surrender or bring about the end of the island using the Doomsday device. However, during the downtime of the Fortnite v20.30 update, fans stumbled upon something more sinister than one could ever imagine.

The Imagined Order may have turned to the Dark Side to conquer Fortnite

Before discussing the possibility of why the Imagined Order is joining the Dark Side, it's time to look at some supporting evidence. For starters, the Dark Lord himself, Darth Vader, is due to arrive on the island for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

It goes without saying that he won't be helping the resistance. In fact, he's likely to help Doctor Slone with her 'Seven' problem. Additionally, following the v20.30 update, an Imperial Star Destroyer appeared above the island in low orbit.

While it's likely that it was added to the game to celebrate Star Wars Day, it could also mean The Empire is establishing contact with Doctor Slone. Although these claims sound far-fetched, there is some proof to back them up.

Doctor Slone seen using a holographic communication device in new Fortnite Loading Screen

A Stormtrooper and Doctor Slone using the same holographic communication device (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to fans, the latest Loading Screen featuring 'The Order' also showcases Doctor Slone using a holographic communication device. These devices are used by Empire troops to receive commands and report back.

When adding this evidence to the big picture, it's hard to argue with the fact that the Imagined Order is joining forces with the Galactic Empire. On the other hand, they may enlist their help to defeat The Seven.

Liam @LiamWhoLaughs If rumours are true and Darth Vader is a big presence in Fortnite Season 3 I’m just imagining the event and the build up to the season.

Does IO get the empire on their side?

Will Vader have a badass entrance along side Slone with an army of StormTroopers and Star Destroyers?? If rumours are true and Darth Vader is a big presence in Fortnite Season 3 I’m just imagining the event and the build up to the season.Does IO get the empire on their side? Will Vader have a badass entrance along side Slone with an army of StormTroopers and Star Destroyers?? https://t.co/D9NYldIBUq

If this theory holds, the Imperial Star Destroyer may get closer to the island over the coming week. In this manner, Epic Games will reveal Darth Vader and set the stage for a battle between him and Obi-Wan Kenobi. With that being said, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt as this speculation may not come to fruition.

