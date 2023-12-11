Is Fortnite Festival permanent? Explained

Is Fortnite Festival permanent? For the foreseeable future, this newly added game mode will be permanent, and with good reason. The company behind it is Harmonix. It is owned by Epic Games, and as such, will provide technical support for the new game mode. Based on leaks provided by leakers/data miners, there is a lot more yet to be showcased.

Nevertheless, some speculate that this is just a temporary mode at best. They believe it to be akin to other LTMs that have come and gone. However, there is a lot of evidence to disprove this statement. As such, Fortnite Festival is just getting started, and The Weeknd is only the beginning.

Is Fortnite Festival permanent? Yes! Here's why

As mentioned, the newly added mode has been created by Harmonix. Since it is owned by Epic Games, the IP for the mode belongs to them as well. This means that Epic Games owns it, and for as long as the Metaverse exists, this mode shall too.

More so, given that these new modes (Fortnite LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival) have been in development for some time, they will not be scrapped. Unlike simple LTMs that have a custom map, loadout, and certain game rules, these are fully fleshed-out experiences.

As such, they have been worked on for quite some time. Considering the effort that went into creating them, they will not be gone in a few years. Taking into account that Fortnite has been going from strength to strength since its launch in 2017, this is just the beginning of things to come.

Further evidence of Fortnite Festival being permanent can be found in the game's UI and Item Shop. The UI was changed to accommodate the newly added cosmetics types and Jam Tracks.

Although feedback about the new UI has been less than favorable, this change indicates that Epic Games has things planned for the long haul.

In fact, there is even a dedicated Season Pass for the Fortnite Festival mode. It will run until February 22, 2023, at 12 am ET. Once it ends, a new season will likely begin shortly.

Given all the evidence, Fortnite Festival will almost certainly be a permanent mode within the game's ecosystem. While there are a few issues (such as the "No Song Available" error) that are yet to be fixed, things are going great based on feedback from the community.

What could Epic Games have planned for Fortnite Festival Season 2?

As always, Epic Games will take feedback from the community this season, and implement changes in the next. That said, they may tweak the UI since the community is unhappy with things at the moment.

As for content, with The Weeknd being part of the pilot Season, things are likely to get bigger from here on out. More Jam Tracks should be added alongside cosmetics, and multiple artists could feature as the main act as well.

On that note, there is no official timeline as to when the next season could start, and leakers/data miners have yet to provide any information about the same. However, with Winterfest 2023 coming up, players will have more than enough to keep themselves busy for the rest of the year.

