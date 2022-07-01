Is Fortnite glitching right now? Report suggests the game is broken beyond recognition

Is Fortnite glitching right now? No, it's broken. Over the past few hours, the game has stopped resembling a Battle Royale and has started to look more like an experiment. While glitches and bugs are common, this goes beyond all norms.

Players are reporting some of the weirdest things in-game. Enemies can be seen on the minimap, builds can be edited by anyone, reboots have been occurring in solo mode, and even friendly fire is being reported. It's currently unclear what's causing these bugs, but Epic Games seems to be aware of them.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've recently resolved an issue that allowed teammates to appear on different teams and eliminate each other. If you're still encountering this issue, restarting Fortnite will resolve it. We've recently resolved an issue that allowed teammates to appear on different teams and eliminate each other. If you're still encountering this issue, restarting Fortnite will resolve it. https://t.co/se3M5TIjuK

A few hours ago, they resolved an issue that allowed teammates to appear on different teams and eliminate each other. However, according to the community, there are still numerous glitches at large. Here's everything loopers need to know about the ongoing situation.

Glitches take over Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Glitches are not new in Fortnite. However, the number of glitches present in the game at the moment is beyond comical. Aside from the aforementioned issues, players have been reporting things like aggressive NPCs, winning a game yet coming in fourth place, and even being able to win a game with another solo player. Here are a few reactions from players:

- Friendly fire Fortnite is so bugged right now lmao, you can:- See enemies on the mini map- Edit enemies' builds- Reboot in Solos- Friendly fire

Data Deturner @DataDeturner @HYPEX Another thing you can do apparently is win a solos game with another person @HYPEX Another thing you can do apparently is win a solos game with another person https://t.co/XBHOJjUsng

Bubasauro @bulbassauor @HYPEX I GOT 4TH AND MY ENTIRE SQUAD WAS ALIVE @HYPEX I GOT 4TH AND MY ENTIRE SQUAD WAS ALIVE https://t.co/PxTfftyIOP

Viper @viperwyd_ @HYPEX That makes sense now, dude i was so confused @HYPEX That makes sense now, dude i was so confused 💀 https://t.co/vZmO5SQk9C

El yoselino @OGoldash



Adding to this:

-NPCS are agro without reason

-your assists counter is crazy

-you can win with a teamate even in solos @HYPEX I was absolutely loosing my mindAdding to this:-NPCS are agro without reason-your assists counter is crazy-you can win with a teamate even in solos @HYPEX I was absolutely loosing my mind 😭Adding to this:-NPCS are agro without reason-your assists counter is crazy-you can win with a teamate even in solos https://t.co/75TTBqnupE

Jessica Teter @JessicaTeter7 @HYPEX I got kicked for teaming, playing duos we were put into different games, and all npcs were attacking on site. @HYPEX I got kicked for teaming, playing duos we were put into different games, and all npcs were attacking on site. https://t.co/TgOcC8w1Hr

Mabel ☂︎ ☽ @PrincessZeIda THE WEIRDEST GLITCH JUST HAPPENED IN FORTNITE??? I was playing duos and as you can see @RoyaILink (teammate) is down and so its just me and one other person. But somehow the other person AND ME WIN????????? HUH??? I'm so confused lol. #Fortnite THE WEIRDEST GLITCH JUST HAPPENED IN FORTNITE??? I was playing duos and as you can see @RoyaILink (teammate) is down and so its just me and one other person. But somehow the other person AND ME WIN????????? HUH??? I'm so confused lol. #Fortnite https://t.co/adAQb86qV8

How this all happened is still a mystery. Since there have been no patches, hotfixes, or updates pushed to the game over the last few hours. The best guess would be that this is a result of perhaps a coding error or the server itself breaking.

Nevertheless, the developers will restore the game to working order as soon as possible. But there is something to take away from this entire fiasco. The game has been rather buggy since Chapter 3, and there's a good reason why.

Unreal Engine 5 needs a bit more time in the oven

Is Unreal Engine 5 amazing? Yes, it is. However, it is unstable in a few areas. Fortnite is the first game to utilize this new engine. While it would be wrong to say that loopers are guinea pigs to an extent, it cannot be denied that the game is a real-life testing and improvement ground.

Unreal Engine @UnrealEngine



We're excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community. With the arrival of Chapter 3, @FortniteGame development has flipped to Unreal Engine 5.We're excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community. With the arrival of Chapter 3, @FortniteGame development has flipped to Unreal Engine 5.We're excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community.

Given that it's brand new, a lot of bumps are yet to be smoothed out. This is why ever since Chapter 3 began, bugs and glitches have been flooding the game. However, this does not mean that the developers are turning a blind eye to the problem. In every update, they release numerous fixes for any known issues in-game.

However, until and unless Unreal Engine 5 is perfected, these issues are bound to persist. At times, the problems are inconsequential, but there are also occasions when they are game-breaking.

That being said, players who do not want to be inconvenienced by these glitches should probably return to Fortnite in a few hours. By then, things should be back to normal, and the XP grind to level up the Battle Pass can resume. However, those who enjoy exploiting bugs and glitches now have a perfect opportunity to cause some mayhem in-game.

