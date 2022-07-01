Is Fortnite glitching right now? Report suggests the game is broken beyond recognition

Is Fortnite glitching right now? No, it's broken. Over the past few hours, the game has stopped resembling a Battle Royale and has started to look more like an experiment. While glitches and bugs are common, this goes beyond all norms.
Players are reporting some of the weirdest things in-game. Enemies can be seen on the minimap, builds can be edited by anyone, reboots have been occurring in solo mode, and even friendly fire is being reported. It's currently unclear what's causing these bugs, but Epic Games seems to be aware of them.
A few hours ago, they resolved an issue that allowed teammates to appear on different teams and eliminate each other. However, according to the community, there are still numerous glitches at large. Here's everything loopers need to know about the ongoing situation.
Glitches take over Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3
Glitches are not new in Fortnite. However, the number of glitches present in the game at the moment is beyond comical. Aside from the aforementioned issues, players have been reporting things like aggressive NPCs, winning a game yet coming in fourth place, and even being able to win a game with another solo player. Here are a few reactions from players:
How this all happened is still a mystery. Since there have been no patches, hotfixes, or updates pushed to the game over the last few hours. The best guess would be that this is a result of perhaps a coding error or the server itself breaking.
Nevertheless, the developers will restore the game to working order as soon as possible. But there is something to take away from this entire fiasco. The game has been rather buggy since Chapter 3, and there's a good reason why.
Unreal Engine 5 needs a bit more time in the oven
Is Unreal Engine 5 amazing? Yes, it is. However, it is unstable in a few areas. Fortnite is the first game to utilize this new engine. While it would be wrong to say that loopers are guinea pigs to an extent, it cannot be denied that the game is a real-life testing and improvement ground.
Given that it's brand new, a lot of bumps are yet to be smoothed out. This is why ever since Chapter 3 began, bugs and glitches have been flooding the game. However, this does not mean that the developers are turning a blind eye to the problem. In every update, they release numerous fixes for any known issues in-game.
However, until and unless Unreal Engine 5 is perfected, these issues are bound to persist. At times, the problems are inconsequential, but there are also occasions when they are game-breaking.
That being said, players who do not want to be inconvenienced by these glitches should probably return to Fortnite in a few hours. By then, things should be back to normal, and the XP grind to level up the Battle Pass can resume. However, those who enjoy exploiting bugs and glitches now have a perfect opportunity to cause some mayhem in-game.