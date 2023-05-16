Is there a Fortnite update today? Explained

Is there a Fortnite update today? No, according to the official account on Twitter, there is no update for today, May 16, 2023. Epic Games have postponed the update and will be targeting May 17, 2023 for the release of the update v24.40. As of now, there's no explanation as to why the update was delayed, but by the looks of it, this was a last minute decision.

As per the information that's available Epic Games will provide another update with details about the upcoming update v24.40's downtime. That being said, the servers should remain unaffected for the time being. Those enjoying long sessions in the Battle Royale modes or Save The Mode need not log out or worry about servers being taken offline. However, why the update was postponed remains a mystery.

Why was the Fortnite update v24.40 canceled today?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We will now be targeting May 17th for the release of v24.40 alongside the newly announced Ranked.



We'll provide another update with details about v24.40's expected downtime as we have it. We will now be targeting May 17th for the release of v24.40 alongside the newly announced Ranked.We'll provide another update with details about v24.40's expected downtime as we have it. https://t.co/LbJQpItmCN

Although no official reason has been given thus far, based on speculation, it would have to do with the upcoming Ranked Mode. Given how huge of a change this feature is, it's likely that last minute adjustments were needed before it could go live. Considering that it will replace Arena, Epic Games will have to make sure that it works correctly from the get go.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time that Epic Games has canceled updates at the last moment, but it's probably for the best. Delaying it by a day is better than pushing an update and facing backlash from the community for certain features not working as expected. That said, Arena Mode has been reactivated and will remain live until 3:00 AM Eastern Time on May 17, 2023.

When will the Fortnite update v24.40 go live?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The end date for Arena mode has been extended to May 17th @ 3 AM ET, this was expected but incase you were worried about a day without Arena mode thought I'd confirm it



The end date for my ability to tell time appears to have expired three years ago The end date for Arena mode has been extended to May 17th @ 3 AM ET, this was expected but incase you were worried about a day without Arena mode thought I'd confirm itThe end date for my ability to tell time appears to have expired three years ago https://t.co/XNnXe3iFli

Taking into account that the Arena Mode will be disabled (for the second time) on May 17, 2023 at 3:00 AM Eastern Time, the update for v24.40 should occur soon after. In all probability, the servers will be taken offline by 3:30 AM, and the downtime should commence by 4:00 AM as is the norm. However, this is subject to change based on Epic Games' discretion.

If they feel that they need more time to perfect things, the Fortnite update v24.40 may be postponed further. However, given that there's an upcoming Fortnite x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration, this will likely not be the case. With the season soon wrapping up, they cannot afford to delay things longer than a day or two at most.

Nevertheless, an official update will be provided in a few hours to shed light on the ongoing situation. In all probability, the Fortnite update v24.40 will commence tomorrow (May 17, 2023) and will go off without a hitch. Once the downtime ends, new Weekly and Syndicate Challenges will be added to the game alongside more Star Wars Quests.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes