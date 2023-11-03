Is Juice WRLD Fortnite skin coming to Chapter 4 Season 5? Explained

Fortnite has a long history of exciting events and collaborations, from in-game concerts to exclusive skins based on popular celebrities and artists. Rumors of a potential collaboration between the game and late rapper Juice WRLD have been swirling for quite some time, sparking the hopes of fans who would love to see the iconic artist's presence in the game.

With a recent teaser trailer for Chapter 4 Season 5 featuring Juice WRLD's music, speculations regarding a potential collaboration were at an all-time high with a possible in-game concert.

What added more fuel to the fire was the fact that Twitter accounts that posted the teaser trailer with Juice WRLD's music were hit with DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) strikes, seemingly due to the use of copyrighted music in the teaser trailer. These rumors have since been debunked by an Epic Games employee, explaining that the collaboration is not in the works at the moment.

Epic Games' alleged stance regarding the Juice WRLD collaboration not being viable in Chapter 4 Season 5

What initially seemed like confirmation of an upcoming Fortnite collaboration turned out to be a mix of unexpected hurdles and misinformation. While the DMCA strikes were initially assumed to be coming from Juice WRLD's label, it has now been revealed that they were the result of an unrelated third party impersonating the late artist's label, causing false hope and confusion among fans.

Adding to this, leaker @ShiinaBR has claimed that an Epic Games employee confirmed that the use of Juice WRLD's music in the teaser trailer was not intended to tease a Fortnite concert or collaboration. The employee also clarified that a Juice WRLD concert is not planned or being worked on at the moment.

This confirmation comes as a disappointment to fans in the community who were anticipating seeing Juice WRLD in Fortnite. Through it, they would get to experience his music in a spectacular fashion, reminiscent of previous concerts held by artists like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande.

The hype surrounding Juice WRLD's potential appearance in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, was a celebrated and influential artist in the world of hip-hop and music as a whole. His untimely passing in December 2019 left a lasting impact on his fans as well as the music industry as a whole. In the world of Fortnite, where entertainment and creativity often go hand in hand, many had hoped for a tribute to the late rapper.

The rumors gained even more momentum when a teaser trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 prominently featured Juice WRLD's hit song "Lucid Dreams" as its soundtrack. Players and fans of Juice WRLD took this as a sign of an imminent event or collaboration, as the game's history has shown that music is often tied to significant in-game happenings.

However, as of now, after an "official confirmation" from Epic Games, it is clear that fans of Fortnite and Juice WRLD will have to wait before we hear anything regarding the potential collaboration between the two.

