Is the Pump coming back to Fortnite anytime soon?

As many players may know, the Pump Shotgun was vaulted at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Although players could still obtain it for a short period of time through Malfunctioning Vending Machines, developers eventually patched it out, with the weapon currently unavailable in the loot pool.

However, given its popularity and usefulness, a majority of the community wants it back in the game. Judging by the history of Epic Games' decisions, they generally do listen to their community. With that in mind, the weapon could very well make an in-game return during Chapter 3 Season 2 based on popular demand.

Furthermore, looking back at the weapon's timeline, it has been vaulted and unvaulted several times in the past. For instance, it was vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 and unvaulted again in the following season. Based on this pattern, there is a strong possibility that it may be added back during Chapter 3 Season 2.

Why is the Pump Shotgun so popular in Fortnite?

The Pump Shotgun, simply called the Pump, has been a staple weapon in Fortnite since Chapter 1 Season 1. When the weapon was first introduced to the game, it was overpowered and received half a dozen nerfs. The entire opposite happened during Chapter 2, when the weapon was buffed to perform better.

Despite spending years in the loot pool, players never got bored of the weapon for one main reason: the ability to double pump. Rather than waiting to fire another shot, players could simply switch over to another Pump. If timed correctly, a skilled player could chain shots and obliterate opponents with ease.

How have shotguns fared in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

With the island now on the Flipside, the Auto and Striker Pump Shotgun are the two main shotguns in the loot pool. While the Heavy Shotgun is still available, it isn't being considered as it only fires a single shot. Despite its name, it is more of a high-precision weapon than a shotgun.

Danny Mahndin @velccxau @FortniteGame Fortnite Please see this message pls add back the pump no one likes the striker we appreciate you hard work and the effort you put into this game and I’m grateful it’s just the pump is like the best shotgun for everyone @FortniteGame Fortnite Please see this message pls add back the pump no one likes the striker we appreciate you hard work and the effort you put into this game and I’m grateful it’s just the pump is like the best shotgun for everyone

Despite having received numerous buffs, the Auto and Striker Pump Shotgun don't feel as useful as they should. Players who risk engaging opponents in close-range combat are not rewarded enough when using these weapons. Even though they can still take out enemies, they lack the firepower of the "OG" pump.

Furthermore, to make matters worse, with Stinger SMGs and Gunnar's Stinger SMG being overpowered right now, the odds of winning a fight with a shotgun are slim. The high rate of fire alone is enough to deter players from using shotguns in close-range combat against opponents with SMGs. For now, loopers will have to be patient and wait for further information from either Epic Games or miners.

