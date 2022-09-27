Is The Foundation dead in Fortnite? Lore explained

Towards the end of the Collision live event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Jonesy and The Foundation took a leap of faith into The Zero Point. Their goal was to hunt down Geno and defeat him once and for all.

However, taking into consideration that neither character has been seen for a while, some speculate that they've been killed on the mission. While rumors do have a way of spreading like wildfire, this statement is not true.

Without the final issue of the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics, coming to a half-baked conclusion about their fate would be unwise. Here's everything known about The Foundation's fate and where he was last seen.

When will The Foundation come back to Fortnite?

According to the comics, The Foundation is not just alive but has even managed to defeat Geno, at least for the time being. To add some icing to the cake, he even did a 'fist bump' with Jonesy, which is something that will soon be purged from all records.

The most epic fist bump of all times (Image via YouTube/Fortnite)

While both of them are very much alive, it's unclear when and how they'll return to the island. With everything being turned into Chrome, there's nothing to return to at the moment.

Although he's still in Fortnite, he's not on the island or even in the same reality in which the main storyline is taking place. Much like how he disappeared at the start of Chapter 2 Season 7, and reappeared months later, a similar scenario may unfold here. That being said, things are a bit more complicated this time around.

For starters, while Geno was defeated in his own reality when he touched The Zero Point and began to discorporate, he's not truly gone. For a man who has spent eons studying the enigmatic object, a little zap will not be enough to extinguish his flame.

Geno's final moments (Image via Twitter/Rezztro)

He's currently materializing and will appear in another reality shortly. This takes things back to square one. The Foundation, alongside others, will once again have to find and fight him to make the omniverse safer. This is bound to stretch out for a few more months in the game's timeline.

With this being the case, players are unlikely to see The Foundation until the end of Chapter 3 Season 4. When Chrome is taken into consideration, the timeline stretches out even further. Given that The Herald is taking over the island, there's nothing The Foundation can do on his own to stop it.

Chrome will consume all! (Image via Twitter/MightyMishok)

With two members of The Seven turned into Chrome blobs and The Paradigm on the run in Reality-659, there's no one left to keep things in check on the island. Considering how dangerous the situation is, having The Foundation come back would be disastrous. On his own, he wouldn't stand a chance against Chrome.

Considering all possibilities, The Foundation and Jonesy should be back to this reality by the time Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 begins. For the time being, players will have to formulate their own theories and speculate on a plausible timeline.

