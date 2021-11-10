"It's outdated in my opinion": Fortnite YouTuber and PWR Clan owner Lachlan says goodbye for now

Popular Fortnite YouTuber Lachlan recently revealed some shocking news for his fans. The Australian has had immense success with Fortnite streams for the past couple of years. However, the content creator recently revealed that he is stepping aside from the streaming segment for a while.

This is not the first time any popular gamer or content creator has decided to bid adieu to Fortnite. Gamers will remember Ninja taking a break some time back. However, Ninja was a victim of stream sniping, whereas Lachlan openly stated, "It's outdated in my opinion," and decided to take a break.

This article will reveal the details regarding the shocking revelation that came from the owner of PWR Clan.

Lachlan Ross Power quits Fortnite streams for a while to focus on other aspects

PWR Clan owner's decision to quit Fortnite streaming came as a surprise to everyone, especially his fans and followers. It must be kept in mind that Lachlan Ross has amassed a great number of followers through Fortnite streams, and it must have been hard for him as well.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Lachlan decided to speak his heart out and revealed his decision to viewers.

Lachlan received a two years contract from YouTube to stream Fortnite and became their official partner. Prior to this opportunity, he basically focussed upon Video on Demand (VOD) videos.

Signing the contract surely made him a huge name in the circuit, and the number of fans grew as well. However, it was a hard toil for the gamer. Lachlan claims that the first 16 months were quite good, and he enjoyed working his skills to ensure premium quality content for his audience.

As revealed in his latest video, things started going down a spiral in the past six to seven months. He claimed that he failed to give time for streams and struggled to meet the expectations to uphold his contract.

He certainly struggled to get things going and spread his sheet a little bit more than usual. The Fortnite YouTuber had a lot on his plate. He also despised the concept that watching Fortnite streams for one person to win is "outdated," in his opinion.

He didn't hold back on criticism and stated that streaming has no value unless an event is being covered. However, he praised his fellow YouTubers who cover Fortnite streams from a unique and redefined perspective.

Lachlan Ross has admitted that he is going back to doing VOD content from now on. However, he'll be taking a break from everything to sort things out and then jump back with full focus and determination.

It is certainly a bit disappointing news for fans and followers. However, we can always hope for things to get better and to have Lachlan back streaming Fortnite content after a few months of gap.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar