Leaked Fortnite audio clip reveals theme for Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will end on March 20, following which Season 2 will kick-off. The theme for the current season reflects new beginnings and a chance for Loopers to start over.

Unfortunately, this was cut short after the Imagined Order decided to pursue The Foundation and The Seven to the Flipside. Now firmly established on the island, the organization poses a threat to the last bastion of hope.

HYPEX @HYPEX All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

However, when push comes to shove, The Seven will not shy away from a fight. Though outnumbered, their technology gives them an edge in combat, and by the looks of it, they are going to take the fight to the IO.

The Seven are going to take the war to the Imagined Order in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Audio Leak | Scientist Audio Log 6



#Fortnite Audio Leak | Scientist Audio Log 6 #Fortnite Leaks 🔉 Audio Leak | Scientist Audio Log 6#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/rnSUyoKM9M

Following the Fortnite v19.40 update, audio logs were leaked. These logs speak of the dark days ahead for the island's inhabitants and all of reality itself. In one of the audio logs, The Scientist can be heard leaving a message for The Paradigm. He said:

"It's good for you and the Loopers to understand the gravity of the situation. They stand on the brink of annihilation to put it lightly. Not today and maybe not tomorrow but soon we will be at war with the Imagined order. The Seven will lead the way and it is my sincere hope that you will follow us into battle when that day comes."

Based on the message, it's clear that The Seven will strike the first blow on the Imagined Order. Given their small numbers, the element of surprise will work in their favor. However, the IO is not going to be defenseless for long.

Based on leaks, the organization is mobilizing its troops and will soon bring heavy armaments to the island. This will include a brand new tank and perhaps even the dreaded Choppa.

HYPEX @HYPEX codenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. Epic are working on a Tank vehiclecodenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. Epic are working on a Tank vehicle 👀 codenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. https://t.co/UWgGNYqyRN

Will The Seven win against the Imagined Order in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Looking at the facts, The Seven has nowhere left to run or hide. With the Imagined Order's resources, they have access to a near limitless supply of troops and military equipment.

Although defeating The Foundation alone will be a monumental task, the overwhelming numbers may get the upper hand. Without the Paradigm, things look bleak. Hopefully, The Scientist's third rocket will have some success in finding her and coaxing her back to the island.

