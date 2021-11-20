Leaked Fortnite map shows how the island may look after Chapter 2 Season 8 live event

Rumors have it that the Cube Queen in Fortnite is completely going to destroy reality. However, it seems like the map will suffer a much worse fate than total annihilation. In fact, it will end up completely barren and empty.

A data miner on Twitter recently came across an "Empty" version of the Fortnite map in the game files. According to the leaks, the image belongs to the brief period after the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event ends.

It seems like Epic Games is trying to keep the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event a big secret. The only information the players have about the end-of-season event is that it is going to involve 7 different stages. It is possible that the barren map is a part of its conclusion.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is set to end with an Empty map

Several leaks have suggested that corruption is going to spread all over the Fortnite map. Apparently, it will reach the peak stage before the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event starts. Following this, the Cube Queen is going to unleash her wrath on the map, which will later introduce Chapter 3.

The popular perception seems to be that after the end-of-season events conclude, the game is going to have the Black Hole 2.0. However, with the new leaks, it seems like there will be a moment of peace before the Black Hole arrives. During this period, the map will be without any corruption or any buildings.

However, this will certainly be followed by the Black Hole 2.0, which has almost been confirmed by several data miners.

Fortnite Empty map might be unrelated to the live event

Several players pointed out that the Fortnite Empty map has nothing to do with the end-of-season. Instead, they believe it is a version of the map for those who play with a lesser render distance. There are often instances when structures don't load on the map, which is why the file exists in the game.

However, the idea of the empty Fortnite map being part of the end-of-season event is much more exciting than the other explanation. Therefore, it remains to be seen what the exact purpose of this Empty map is.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul