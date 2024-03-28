LEGO Fortnite Brick Color Switch: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

With the launch of UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) for the LEGO Fortnite game mode, players and creators worldwide are exploring the possibilities of this powerful feature coming to the LEGO side of things. This has spawned many new and innovative ideas from players, and one of these ideas is the Brick Color Switch UEFN map that brings a classic game mode to a world made of LEGO bricks.

While UEFN experiences like LEGO Prop Hunt and LEGO Obby Fun were official maps that The LEGO Group and Epic Games built in collaboration, the LEGO Brick Color Switch map is created by creator H68 and pits players against each other in a race against time.

This article will explain how players can find the LEGO Brick Color Switch and see if they have what it takes to be the last player standing.

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Brick Color Switch map

UEFN map code

The LEGO Brick Color Switch map (Image via MBT on YouTube)

With the UEFN side of the LEGO game mode receiving a huge push from Epic Games, players can easily spot the LEGO Brick Color Switch map in the Discover tab within the in-game menu. However, if, for some reason, players are unable to find the map, they can head to the search icon located in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, players will see a search bar prompting them to put in the designated UEFN map code for the LEGO Fortnite Brick Color Switch: 2603-4022-6931. Enter the code and hit confirm.

This will change their current game mode to the LEGO Brick Color Switch map and change their selected in-game avatar to their LEGO minifigure style. Players can now ready up and get into a match.

How to play LEGO Fortnite Brick Color Switch

Players can knock each other off of platforms in the LEGO Brick Color Switch map. (Image via MBT on YouTube)

Once players have joined a match in the LEGO Fortnite Brick Color Switch, their LEGO Minifigure will be placed on a colorful platform with other players in the lobby. It is important to remember that if a player joins the game mode in the middle of a round, they will have to spectate other players till the round ends, at which point they will join the game.

The map's goal is simple: players armed with a Wooden Pickaxe have to be the last ones standing and constantly move to the designated color tiles to survive. However, the players' only threat is not the falling tiles; other players, as enemies, can use their pickaxes to try and hit them to knock them off the platform.

While players have 10,000 HP during the round, falling off the platform results in instant elimination, leading you to spawn during the next round.

