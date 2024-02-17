LEGO Fortnite player builds Launch Pad monorail system to travel long distances, community lauds their handiwork

In LEGO Fortnite's infant yet expansive world, player creativity has been thriving as the game mode continues to provide an open space for players to explore the landscape and push the boundaries of what's possible with their creations.

In a recent Reddit clip, a LEGO Fortnite player, u/yokeybear5, showcased their monorail system with a Launch Pad system, capturing the attention and admiration of the community.

The LEGO Fortnite community has seen its fair share of awe-inspiring creations and structures, and since the game mode consistently introduces new elements into the mix, players are encouraged to come up with and execute new ideas. In this Reddit clip, the recently introduced Launch Pad inspired u/yokeybear5 to create a sprawling network of Launch Pad platforms.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The LEGO Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's colossal Launch Pad monorail system

The Reddit clip features the player navigating through the map using a massive monorail network that allows them to traverse vast distances with remarkable speed and efficiency. The system has been built with incredible attention to detail and features Launch Pad platforms placed at regular intervals, allowing players to stay on the move by constantly gliding from one platform to another in succession.

What makes this structure even more intriguing is its awe-inspiring scale, with the structure stretching across multiple biomes. The player demonstrated the scale of the structure in the Reddit clip as they showcased their LEGO character travel from the Grasslands biome to their LEGO Fortnite village in the Frostlands biome in under a minute. This highlights not just the scale of the structure connecting different parts of the map but also the traversal speed it allows for.

By using the Launch Pads as more of a checkpoint in the monorail network, u/yokeybear5 was able to incorporate these utility structures into their transportation network effectively.

Unsurprisingly, the Fortnite community was taken aback by this massive structure, with players expressing their appreciation and praise for the player's creation. Many members expressed their admiration for the structure's scale and the creativity required to bring such a project to life.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Comment byu/yokeybear5 from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/yokeybear5 from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/yokeybear5 from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Amidst the appreciation, some players even suggested ways to make the Launch Pads in the structure more efficient, while others recounted their stories about similar structures built by them.

Comment byu/yokeybear5 from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/yokeybear5 from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/yokeybear5 from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

As players continue to push the boundaries of what the LEGO game mode is capable of and come up with creations like the Launch Pad monorail or even a functional helicopter, it will be interesting to see what the community comes up with next.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!