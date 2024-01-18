LEGO Fortnite player builds Optimus Prime in-game while working from home, community left amazed

The LEGO Fortnite community is coming up with new ways to display its creativity every day, and one Redditor, u/MikeClarenP1, recently shared their breathtaking in-game build of Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots. In the post, they revealed how they spent their time working from home to build the humongous structure.

The LEGO model created by u/MikeClarenP1 lacks the vibrant red and blue color scheme associated with Optimus Prime. However, the structure makes up for it with its impressive commitment to design accuracy and consistency.

The build is absolutely massive in scale and even led some players to wonder how u/MikeClarenP1's LEGO world does not lag due to the toll being put on it with such a large structure.

LEGO Fortnite community reacts to u/MikeClarenP1's Optimus Prime recreation

The LEGO Fortnite community reacted to the Optimus Prime model by u/MikeClaren in an overwhelmingly positive way. Players across the community came together to express their admiration for the work and dedication put in by the Redditor.

While the community is used to seeing players constantly push the boundaries, the added love for the character of Optimus Prime makes this creation even more exciting.

While players showcased their appreciation for the structure, some community members decided to take a more humorous approach to the situation. They playfully adopted the role of u/MikeClarenP1's boss and stated that they were fired for letting their LEGO adventures divert their attention from official work tasks.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

u/MikeClarenP1's recreation of the iconic Optimus Prime is just one of the many iconic structures to come to the game. Previously, some players were able to recreate the RV from Breaking Bad and the iconic Death Star from Star Wars in Fortnite. This just goes to show how the possibilities in the LEGO Fortnite landscape are endless.

The LEGO game mode is known for allowing players to experiment and create with their imaginative thinking. It continues to be a source of inspiration for creators like u/MikeClarenP1.

As the community celebrates endeavors like the Optimus Prime recreation and even functioning vehicles like helicopters and RVs, the potential for the game mode is only set to grow and evolve from here.

LEGO Fortnite, confirmed to be a long-term collaboration, will continue providing players with a massive canvas to unleash their creativity.

