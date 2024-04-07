LEGO Fortnite Skybrick Tycoon: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

With the Unreal Editor for Fortnite being introduced in this game's LEGO mode, one can now explore endless possibilities and use the tools provided by it to create experiences that stray from the game mode's usual survival and sandbox style. One of the most popular categories of regular UEFN experiences, Tycoon Maps, has made its way to the LEGO world with the Skybrick Tycoon map.

Made by LEGO Fortnite Creator mikeymouse, it brings chaos to the LEGO game mode in spectacular fashion, allowing players to build up their sky base and unlock weapons and items in the process.

This article will teach you how to find LEGO Skybrick Tycoon and get a whole new perspective on the classic Tycoon map formula.

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Skybrick Tycoon map

The starting point of the LEGO Skybrick Tycoon map (Image via ESPIRITGAME on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Since the introduction of UEFN to the LEGO side of things is relatively new, Epic Games has been pushing greatly for the new feature, so the Skybrick Tycoon map should be relatively easy to spot among other LEGO Islands on the Discover page.

However, if you want to skip the hassle, you can make your way to the Search icon in the top-left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby. Here, you can find a Search bar prompting you to enter a UEFN map code. In it, enter this LEGO Skybrick Tycoon map code: 1440-2254-1195. After that, hit Confirm.

This will change your current game mode to the Skybrick Tycoon map, and you can now get into a match by yourself or with a friend.

How to play

Expand your island in the Skybrick Tycoon map (Image via ESPIRITGAME on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Skybrick Tycoon map, you will be spawned in front of a starting location. You can walk through it to get started on your sky base journey. During the initial stages, expand your island, plant trees, and hire workers. As you progress on the Tycoon map, you will unlock more upgrades that will allow you to add accessories, like pets and weapons, to your inventory.

The Skybrick Tycoon map also provides a lot of XP for the Battle Pass, enabling players to immerse themselves in a LEGO world while progressing through Battle Pass tiers.

