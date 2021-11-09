Mechs are returning to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8

After a long period of anxious waiting for Fortnite's massive, player-driven robots to return to the game, it seems like the Mechs will finally make a dramatic return in Season 8. Mechs used to be one of the most overpowered concepts that Fortnite has ever seen, explaining why Epic Games chose to remove it to make the game more balanced.

Previously, the B.R.U.T.E Mech rampaged through the Fortnite island, completely tearing through enemies if a Fortnite player managed to suit up in one. Now, the Mechs are back and bigger than ever, possibly throwing Fortnite into another era of unbalanced gameplay.

Fortnite's bullet-spitting robots were found in recent game files

Recently, a few data miners on Twitter released some information that stated that Mechs were found in the in-game files and would likely be added back into the game in an upcoming update. If Fortnite players can pool enough Gold Bars together, the Mechs could possibly return with a fiery impact.

The majority of Fortnite players and fans seem hesitant to vote for the Mechs' return, as they remember just how unfair the game was when they were first introduced. Videos and nightmarish anecdotes of how Mechs ruined the fun of the game are already spreading all over Twitter.

Here's a compilation to change your mind, Like and Retweet to spread awareness ✊



[ #Fortnite #VoteForBoogieBomb ] Vote for Boogie Bombs or you'll have a very bad time countering the Mechs (B.R.U.T.E)Here's a compilation to change your mind, Like and Retweet to spread awareness ✊ Vote for Boogie Bombs or you'll have a very bad time countering the Mechs (B.R.U.T.E)Here's a compilation to change your mind, Like and Retweet to spread awareness ✊[ #Fortnite #VoteForBoogieBomb ] https://t.co/Yo4ZllfD5c

Some players can't fathom why Epic Games would allow Mechs back into Fortnite for any reason. Meanwhile, those who enjoyed the unstoppable rampage of the Mechs are excited to see their killer robots back in action.

Bigger than anything you seen Bring back the mechs give all the gold you ever have made to the funding and then i show how fortnite will be the biggest game in world at chapter 3.Bigger than anything you seen @FortniteGame knows!! Bring back the mechs give all the gold you ever have made to the funding and then i show how fortnite will be the biggest game in world at chapter 3.Bigger than anything you seen @FortniteGame knows!! https://t.co/XK9aiKS7oT

Hopefully, Epic Games will add some sort of countermeasure to the Mechs or nerf them in some way so they aren't as overpowered as in earlier seasons. If they want to keep the game balanced and as fair as possible, like they claim, something else will need to be added to combat them.

Be on the lookout for further updates from the Epic Games team regarding Mechs and how they plan to incorporate them fairly soon as Season 8 of Chapter 2 marches towards its climax.

