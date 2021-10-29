Mexican Icon "El Chapulin Colorado" set to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

A new collaboration recently spilled through social media that entails an interesting character coming to Fortnite. The 'El Chapulin Colorado' skin will come to Fortnite in the not-so-distant future. However, this move by Epic Games has many fans confused.

This collaboration might be the most unanticipated and unexpected crossover in Fortnite history. There aren't a great deal of players who are aware of El Chapulin Colorado.

As such, the skin may leave players with more questions than answers as to how this character will fit into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Mexican character El Chapulin Colorado will soon enter Fortnite with a surprising collaboration

El Chapulin Colorado is a character from a Mexican television series that aired back in 1970s and featured a superhero parody. Most of Fortnite's playerbase wasn't even born at the time. There's a good chance that some of their parents might not have been alive then either.

Since this show aired so long ago to a small population outside of American cinema, almost no one knows who the character is.

Fortnite players have already started to ask a pertinent question: Why in the world would Epic Games choose to follow this path, when so many other collaboration options are available with more relevant universes?

Epic Games slid this skin under the noses of the majority of Fortnite players. Players can go out on November 1st to purchase the comedian superhero's entire kit. As with many feature bundles, there are several items that complement his outfit.

The back bling for this secret skin is called the 'Paralizatron CH-3000' and takes the form of a wacky backpack with a horn on it. Next, the harvesting tool is labeled the Chipotle Chillon and resembles a yellow handled hammer with a red head.

Lastly, El Chapulin Colorado also comes with his own emote where he sits upon a rock and hovers off the ground.

Based on the video released by iFireMonkey, it appears that the El Chapulin Colorado skin fits over many of the default character models in Fortnite. As such, it will give players a wider choice of customization options. Players should check out the Fortnite in-game shop on November 1 for this secret skin and all of its gear.

