“Might need to break out the DeLorean”: Fortnite player seeks advice for Battle Pass, receives hilarious replies

The Fortnite Battle Pass is an essential aspect of any new season, providing both free and premium rewards. With the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals Battle Pass, players have been treated to a long list of Greek Mythology-themed cosmetics that they can acquire by leveling up and obtaining Battle Stars.

However, while the Battle Pass has certainly invited attention from the Fortnite community, some have faced trouble getting through the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post by u/ericfaceit, which featured a bizarre screenshot that showcased their Battle Pass level as -1 and asked the community if they still had enough time to complete it.

The post has attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with Redditor u/ClassicGMR joking about the use of the DeLorean from Back to the Future and stating:

"Might need to break out the DeLorean for this one"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comment byu/ericfaceit from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the Fortnite community (Reddit/ericfaceit)

Other members of the community also chimed in and joked about the situation, with user u/5yenplz suggesting that the player should contact Epic Games for an extension on the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass.

To this, u/joeMAMAkim jokingly expressed how Epic Games would have provided an extension in early Chapter 2, referencing the extremely long run-time of its first two seasons.

Redditor u/CEO_OF_RCSM expressed how the player needs to spend money to purchase Battle Pass levels to finish the entire Pass while also highlighting how the Weekly XP in Chapter 5 Season 2 has been quite bad compared to others.

Comments from the community (Reddit/ericfaceit)

On the other hand, u/OgerponCornerstone joked about how, if the player completes all the challenges available in-game, they might be able to reach seasonal level 6. Additionally, u/WNALOVER suggested that they should be able to complete their challenges in bot lobbies and acquire the rest of the XP through Creative Maps.

Highlighting the potential for the LEGO Fortnite game mode to provide XP, Redditor u/Ok_Animal9623 commented:

"Play lego. It gives tons of xp every 15min 30k for 3hrs. Can do twice within 24hrs and new Star Wars Lego quest will also give additional XP."

When does the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass end?

While Chapter 5 Season 2 has undoubtedly been one of the more eventful seasons for the game in recent years, it must come to an end. With that also comes the conclusion of the Battle Pass for Chapter 5 Season 2, which is set to end alongside the season itself on May 24, 2024, at 2 am ET.

This gives players around two weeks to progress through the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass and claim all the rewards associated with the Greek Mythology season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback